Pennsylvania election integrity efforts continue since the last reporting. The state’s Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro signaled his loyalties last weekend when he wrote, “Lawmakers who use their constitutional authority to carry out Donald Trump’s wishes aren’t serving Pennsylvanians. They’re serving the Big Lie.”

In a recent Telegram post by AuditTheVotePA, information of donations by George Soros to individuals and groups in Pennsylvania from TransparencyUSA.org showed a Josh Shapiro listed as having received $10,000. TransparencyUSA indicates they use campaign finance data directly from nine states. We recreated the search ourselves on their website, and also found similar data at OpenSecrets.

UncoverDC has been following AuditTheVotePA’s (ATVPA) progress toward a goal of 100,000 signatures in support of a full forensic audit of the 2020 General election in Pennsylvania. Patrick Byrne put a call out on Telegram for signatures, which has now reached 80,000.

ATVPA’s donations collection faced an obstacle this week. As described on Telegram, “We had to remove our givesendgo, as their payment processor (who they don’t control): Stripe, sent me an email telling us that their underwriter (Visa and MasterCard) determined we were ‘too risky to continue to do business with’ so they gave us 5 days to find a new payment processor.” ATVPA has mitigated by setting up a temporary CashApp option and is working on a P.O. Box that will also accept signature sheets for the petition.

ATVPA’s co-founder, Toni Shuppe, uploaded 30 minutes of discussion on YouTube of her continuing efforts in local Pennsylvania legislature toward citizens’ demand for an audit of 2020 elections. Shuppe discusses a conversation with House Majority Leader Kerry Bennginghoff and data from 3rd party organizations, including the Clinton Foundation, Rock the Vote, and Zuckerbuck funded CTCL, who aim money at Pennsylvania elections and organizations to influence policy, elections, and election administration. In an interview with Frankspeech earlier this month, Shuppe joined Brannon Howse to talk about a potential Pennsylvania audit. ATVPA’s Karen Taylor joined OAN’s Christina Bobb to talk about the petition and citizens’ efforts.

In response to Pennsylvania Republicans who have called for a full forensic audit of the 2020 General election (similar to the one in Maricopa County, Arizona being conducted by CyberNinjas), Governor Tom Wolf spoke out:

“What they’re calling for isn’t an ‘audit,’ It’s a taxpayer-funded disinformation campaign and a disgrace to democracy. Pennsylvania had a free and secure election. That’s a fact. Pennsylvanians deserve better from their elected officials.”

As recently reported by UncoverDC, an Election Integrity delegation from Pennsylvania visited the Maricopa County audit floor to tour the process. PA State Senator Doug Mastriano’s original press release of the state’s visit called the Arizona audit “the most comprehensive election audit in the history of [the] United States,” adding, “Every citizen should be confident that their vote counts.” Mastriano also praised the CyberNinjas auditors, saying, “This process is VERY secure,” and “I’m impressed. This is a model for any audit in any nation or the world.”

Doug Mastriano and PA State Rep Rob Kauffman each joined NewsTalk 103.7 FM discuss their visit to the Arizona election audit, which included an instructional meeting with Arizona State officials at the Capitol preceding a tour of the audit floor at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Donald Trump commented on Pennsylvania’s efforts for a state audit of the 2020 election, writing, “Great patriots led by State Senator Doug Mastriano, Senator Cris Dush, and State Representative Rob Kauffman went to Maricopa County, Arizona, to learn the best practices for conducting a full Forensic Audit of the 2020 General Election.” He urged further action from the Pennsylvania Senate:

“Senate President Jake Corman needs to fulfill his promise to his constituents to conduct a full Forensic Audit. Senator Dave Argall, Chairman of the State Government Committee, has to authorize the subpoenas, if necessary. The people of Pennsylvania and America deserve to know the truth. If the Pennsylvania Senate leadership doesn’t act, there is no way they will ever get re-elected!”