Op-Ed by Daniel Bobinski

Anthony Fauci’s emails have been made public, and now we know that he was lying to us all along. He lied to us about hydroxychloroquine. He lied about masks. I wrote about this in multiple articles in the summer of 2020, but social media platforms flagged my columns as false information. I’m still waiting for an apology, but I won’t hold my breath.

Only now, with overwhelming evidence all around us, can one speak of Fauci’s lies and not get flagged, blocked, or canceled. Doctors who were treating their patients with hydroxychloroquine starting in the spring of 2020 found that it worked to prevent hospitalization, but if they said anything, they were in danger of losing her medical license. One independent doctor I know, highly regarded in her state, lost her admitting privileges to local hospitals when she reported positive results from using hydroxychloroquine as a prehospital treatment.

Amazingly, to this day, many hospitals have refused even to consider giving HCQ to Covid patients. Doctors continue to tell their patients that HCQ will kill them. This was and is asinine because the drug has a 65-year safety record—it’s given to pregnant mothers, it’s giving to nursing mothers, and it’s given to children. It’s considered a safe drug and is prescribed by doctors all around the world.

The media was flooded with articles warning about HCQ being deadly, but those articles were proven false. A few publications issued retractions, but not many. Will the families of those who died ever get an apology? Don’t hold your breath because the fear and misinformation about the drug continue to this day.

Think about how stupid this was: It remained perfectly safe to prescribe HCQ for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, but somehow if one prescribed it for treating Covid 19, it would kill a person?

How many hundreds of thousands of people died because of lies from people we were supposed to trust? How many doctors betrayed their Hippocratic oath to do no harm by not prescribing a drug that would’ve prevented their patients from dying simply because of pressure from senior medical personnel?

On July 29 of 2020, I published a column at UncoverDC titled, “Facebook is lying – and people are dying.” My original title for the piece was, “Fauci is lying – and people are dying,” but at the time, we had no direct proof, so the editorial staff asked me to change the title.

Another column I wrote in July 2020 was, “A scientific look at the mask fallacy – and why we’re told to wear them.” To this day, it remains the most read column on UncoverDC, and it contains links to the gold standard of gold standards when it comes to scientific studies: randomized, controlled trials with verified outcomes. In that article, I quoted Denis G. Rancourt, Ph.D., who did a meta-analysis on mask efficacy studies. Rancourt said, “If you use only proper studies—randomized, controlled trials with verified outcomes—they all unambiguously say that there is no statistical evidence of a benefit in terms of reducing the risk of getting a viral respiratory disease. They all say it.”

And yet, social media outlets flagged that column as false information. Despite the writers at UncoverDC printing honest and ethical peer-reviewed scientific research, people were contacting us saying they couldn’t trust us anymore—because Facebook said we published false information. We’re still waiting for an apology from the various social media platforms, but we’re not holding our breath.

What’s the Bigger Picture?

People are continuing to blame China for releasing the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and Donald Trump is among those saying China needs to pay reparations. I believe this is misguided thinking and also what magicians call misdirection. China might’ve released the virus, but I don’t think the idea to do so originated with them. I believe the whole “Blame China” mantra is a distraction to keep us from identifying the real instigators of this global scam. I believe a much bigger picture is in play, but as with my column of July of last year, I don’t yet have proof.

In the meantime, those who are painting the bigger picture are all too happy to let Anthony Fauci be thrown under the bus. Frankly, I think he deserves it. Scientists are supposed to declare when they have a potential conflict of interest. In my column titled “An open letter to President Trump” from September of last year, I pointed out that, since 2010, Fauci has been on the Leadership Advisory Council for the “Decade of Vaccines,” which is an ongoing project of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Why didn’t Fauci disclose that information?

For the record, I’ve been publicly talking about the bigger picture and Anthony Fauci’s role in it at least since I first appeared as a guest on Alan Keyes’ show, “Let’s Talk, America,” in July of 2020 (here’s a link to that discussion). And today, I continue to ask the question, “Why didn’t Fauci disclose his role in ‘The Decade of Vaccines’ project?” I’m not holding my breath while waiting for an answer.

As Dr. Vladimir Zelenko said during my interview with him on my “New Book of Daniel” podcast, what Fauci and others did that resulted in people not receiving pre-hospital treatment should be considered crimes against humanity. I happen to agree.

Fauci Set Himself Up to Fall

Last fall I had a conversation with Andrew Wakefield, a former physician and academic turned whistleblower who was wrongly castigated by the medical community. In that conversation, I asked Wakefield, “What is Fauci’s Achille’s heel?” It didn’t take but a moment for Wakefield to respond. “His ego.”

I think it’s fair to say that Fauci took great joy in playing a large part in a bigger picture, and his ego got the best of him. In my opinion, Fauci believed the people pulling strings above him had his back, and he could do no wrong. What Fauci didn’t count on was his emails being made public. But now, the whole world knows he was lying and that he was lying about a great many things.

In my opinion, Fauci should be brought up on criminal charges. I believe one charge should be perjury before a Congressional committee, and another should be crimes against humanity, but I’m not holding my breath. Given the two-tier justice system in this country, the only “punishment” Fauci will likely receive is being forced into retirement and nixed from being a guest on the talk shows and news programs. In other words, the worst thing for him is his overinflated ego will be bruised.

But our job doesn’t stop. We will continue to connect the dots so we can identify who’s painting the bigger picture.

Find more from Daniel Bobinski here:

The New Book of Daniel Podcast

Gab: /NewBookofDaniel

MeWe: /i/newbookofdaniel

Parler: @newbookofdaniel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newbookofdaniel/

© Shadowtrail Media, LLC