Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

Jam packed show AGAIN today with Frank and Beanz! To start the show, it’s all things election integrity! Matt DePerno will join the show on Friday but we talk about Arizona, Michigan, New Hampshire, and more. Don’t forget to read the articles below from UDC on the topic.

Then, we move to the “doesn’t check any boxes” woke CIA advertisement and on from there to all manner of other crazy happenings around us. It is a totally full D2L today!

Do not miss it!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

UncoverDC.com: Antrim County lawsuit expert – Votes can be flipped

UncoverDC.com: Windham, NH Board Of Selectmen ignore concerns surrounding audit intergrity

UncoverDC.com: Court forces the release of procedural documents as Arizona audit continues