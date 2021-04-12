Herschel Walker, the All-American Heisman Trophy winner, is not just a former football player; he is a true patriot who is speaking out on the importance of preserving the principles and policies upon which our nation was founded. Concerned that those exceptional values are being stripped away right in front of us, the Georgia native is seriously considering challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock for the state’s U.S. Senate seat in 2022.

In an interview Sunday on Fox’s Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, the former U.S. Olympic team member said that recent events in Georgia are concerning, sharing that while very honored to be considered, he hasn’t made up his mind yet about a potential run for the Senate, adding that he and his family are earnestly praying about it. Walker, who commented he believes in togetherness and the U.S. Constitution, noted that if he decides to run, his priority would be delivering the truth to America, remarking:

“But I will tell you this: Herschel Walker believes in God, I believe in this country, I believe in the people, and I am going to fight for the people of Georgia if I run, so just stay tuned… It’s going to be exciting.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews

The Hypocrisy Over Georgia’s New Voter Laws



Walker, who has President Trump’s backing if he decides to run, reflected on the Democratic power-grab following Gov. Brian Kemp’s signing of the ‘Election Integrity Act of 2021‘ (SB 202) and the need for an ID to vote. Walker made a valid point stating that having an ID is a fundamental part of life. He suggested that Democrats should be trying to help their constituents get an ID if they don’t have one, instead of promoting the concept that it is unreasonable to expect them to have an ID to vote, adding, “an ID is a basic necessity in America to survive. You need it to cash a check, you need it to get tickets at a ballgame, you need it to get on an airplane, you need it to do almost any basic thing in America.”

Walker discussed with Bartiromo the recent decision by Major League Baseball to move the 2021 All-Star Game and 2021 MLB draft from Atlanta to Denver in response to SB 202. According to Walker, the crucial upcoming election is a key reason the Democrats want to “muddy up” both Georgia and the Republican party’s efforts towards establishing election integrity by pushing their voter suppression and racism agenda. With nearly 30% of Atlanta businesses black-owned, the move is expected to deliver a severe economic blow to the city. Walker said he doesn’t think MLB officials even read SB 202 before making the decision to move, stating:

“Atlanta is a city that is more open than Denver. And you look at how [the MLB] move is going to hurt a lot of African Americans. They’re going to hurt a lot of brown people there, they’re going to hurt a lot of small businesses. And they’re moving to a city that is predominately white and leaving a city that is predominately black. So I am confused, and I think they never read the law, and I think that’s the reason why we have to hold these CEO’s accountable for what they do.”

The Braves statement regarding the moving of the MLB All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/0Iapm3eIre — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 2, 2021

According to 2019 U.S. Census data, Atlanta is 51% Black and 40.9% White, while Denver is 9.2% Black and 76% White. In announcing the league’s decision to move the game out of Atlanta, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred argued that SB 202 has the potential to restrict voting access for people of color. Ironically, many of the voting measures under attack in SB 202 have long been established in left-leaning states, including Biden’s home state of Delaware. In a statement, Manfred said that he decided that “the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.” He continued, saying:

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box. In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”

The boycott measures stemming from SB 202 aren’t limited to MLB. Coca-Cola (who called the law “a step backwards”), Delta, and numerous other major corporations have reacted to Gov. Kemp signing the bill into law. A frustrated Walker would like to challenge these CEOs to do a better job, commenting that he agrees with Candace Owens, who recently stated:

“When democrats weaponize Black and Brown Americans to serve their political needs and bring up voter suppression, what they are really trying to do is suppress Republicans, and their move is an effort to stay in power.”

Walker, who recently joined the board of fellow patriot Lin Wood’s #FIGHTBACK, commented on the hypocrisy of these public corporations to scrutinize Georgia’s new election laws but yet remain committed to doing business with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)—a nation that regularly engages in human rights abuse (with a million ethnic minorities in camps), intellectual property theft, and many believe is responsible for the coronavirus pandemic. Illustrating further his frustration over the duplicity, Walker added:

“With all the ID talk, and the CEO’s know good and well that to do anything to use their services, to get a meeting into their offices, and even if they mandate vaccines, you will need an ID to do it—to get in the door at these corporate businesses.”

A recent poll gave Walker an advantage over Warnock, who, in a special run-off election last year, defeated incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler and will have to defend his seat for the full term in 2022. Walker noted that if he accepts the challenge to run for U.S. Senate in Georgia, his priority would be America and ensuring Americans are armed with the knowledge they need to make educated decisions, adding:

“CEOs are letting cancel culture totally destroy who we are. Why represent America if you’re going to attack it. You don’t deserve to be on the team.”