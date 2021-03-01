On the New Book of Daniel podcast for Mon., March 1 —

1) Gen. Michael Flynn’s UncoverDC article on the need for election integrity & getting involved

2) Trump wins the CPAC straw poll – and more

3) Five Oregon counties to vote on leaving the state, escaping to ‘Greater Idaho’

4) Students demand resignation of professor who attended January 6 Capitol “Stop the Steal” rally

5) Wait – the ‘Cat in the Hat is racist?’: Dr. Seuss is being canceled for ‘anti blackness and white supremacy’

Article links:

GEN FLYNN: https://uncoverdc.com/2021/02/26/a-statement-from-general-flynn-america-first-election-integrity-and-get-involved/

– Defending the Republic: https://defendingtherepublic.org/

– Save America: https://www.donaldjtrump.com/

TRUMP WINS CPAC POLL: https://amp.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/feb/28/trump-wins-washington-times-cpac-straw-poll/

FIVE OREGON COUNTIES: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/feb/24/five-oregon-counties-vote-leaving-state-escaping-g/

STUDENTS DEMAND RESIGNATION: https://www.thecollegefix.com/students-demand-resignation-of-professor-who-attended-january-6-capitol-protest/

DR. SEUSS IS CANCELLED: https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/02/27/cat-in-the-hat-is-racist-dr-seuss-is-being-canceled-for-anti-blackness-and-white-supremacy-1035908/

Order your very own New Book of Daniel Coffee Mug! Click Here

NewBookofDaniel Blog: www.newbookofdaniel.com

Gab: https://gab.com/NewBookofDaniel

MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/newbookofdaniel

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Newbookofdaniel

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/newbookofdaniel

Twitter: Sorry- Twitter didn’t like Daniel telling the truth

Daniel’s work at UncoverDC.com: https://uncoverdc.com/?s=bobinski

© 2021 Shadowtrail Media, LLC