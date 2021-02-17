On the New Book of Daniel podcast for Wed. Feb 17:
1) What the RNC Doesn’t Want You to Know
2) Bill Gates Says All Wealthy Nations Should Switch to Synthetic Beef
3) Mixture of good news and bad news coming out of Afghanistan
4) Republicans Demand the Immediate Resignation of Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy
5) Socialism in Seattle leads QFC to close two locations
6) Follow the Money: Hydroxychloroquine vs. the “Vaccine”
7) Trouble with Idaho Rep. Joe Palmer
8) Tribute to Carman
UNCOVERDC LINKS:
