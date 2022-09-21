Dark To Light: Everything In One Show

n today’s show, we cover it all! We start with the real first day of Fall and move on to the Trump Special Master. From there we continue following the Martha’s Vineyard story and what is going on with all of the lawsuits and investigations. Then, it’s on to health news, with excess death statistics, an eye-opening piece from Dr. Offitt, and then one of the major positives that have come from the awakening of doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, we end with a blockbuster expose from Matt Walsh and the story of some abused children who are forced to live life much differently after having surgery.

