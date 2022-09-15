The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow September 15, 2022

The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

Once again, folks, I will be hosting “This Week’s News” on Brighteon TV, “America Unhinged,” Friday at 9:00 EST.

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) This is the most important story of the day: “After a wave of subpoenas, notes of caution about the Jan. 6 Patriot Day investigation.” Folks, this is the New York Slimes. They are trying to prepare the dullard reader of their fecal wrap there ain’t go’in to be no Trump arrest.

2) Rutabaga says he has been in the Senate for 720 years ago.

Joe Biden says he has been in the United States Senate for 720 years. pic.twitter.com/tghKtYW402 — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) September 13, 2022

3) Thomas “Loopy” Freidman, in the NYSlimes, who is almost always wrong and when right, very late, is late again, finally getting that Pootie-poot is winning the sanctions war. But his headline typically is wrong. “Putin’s New Cold War: Freeze Europe” should be “The Greenweenies’ New Cold War.”

4) The U.S. government and the Deep State think human cyborgs are just the beginning and are “imperative.”

5) A whistleblower memo from a Capitol Hill intel analyst claimed to have been ignored.

6) Christopher Rufo: Michigan’s Department of Ed encourages teachers to facilitate child sexual transitions without parental consent.

7) Amtrak has canceled all long-distance trains starting today due to pending strike.

-Think about this. No Amtrak. No electric car recharging. Gee, lemme think, what actually can still take you from one place to another? Can’t put my finger on it, but I think it smells like oil

8) A new poll has Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson with a lead. As I told you earlier, this is not a race to be concerned with. WI always, always, always under-polls Republicans.

9) A new poll has the Wizard of Oz down just 5 in PA, meaning within MOE and allowing for DemoKKKRat oversampling, folks this is a tie.

10) In Illinois, Gov. Porky Pritzker has called up the National Guard to help with illegals.

11) New Jersey college enrollment causes administrators to ask, “Where the heck is everybody?”

-Maybe ask, “Hey, why do we still have those deadly vax mandates in place and all those fecal-riffic woke programs?”

12) A new diabetes “wonder drug” has been tested that works twice as quickly at lowering blood sugar and helping people lose weight.

-Or, ya know, ya can quit stuffing yer pie hole.

13) Just as we said: Trump toured his golf course outside D.C. because he is planning upgrades, not conducting a meeting with lawyers. Jeez, these people.

14) A New Calcutta (LA) school district is slammed for posting a woke video that says calling junk food bad is racist.

-“Diet culture is based on oppression.” Is that why black people are so disproportionately overweight and suffering from diabetes? “Oppression?” Bug off ya slimediddlers.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

15) The Rutabaga will now pay $80 a barrel to fill the strategic oil reserve after DemoKKKrats blocked Trump from filling the reserve at $24 per barrel.

BREAKING REPORT: Biden Will Now Pay $80 PER BARREL to Fill Strategic Oil Reserve – Just 2 YEARS After Dems Blocked Trump From Filling Reserve at $24 PER BARREL… PAYING ATTENTION YET? — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 14, 2022

16) ComanChe (Elizabeth Warren) speaks with forked tongue, saying the Inflation Act doesn’t lower utility costs, but “Everybody would like to see those prices come down.” Stop lying Buttplugs said he loves high gas prices.

17) Amazon is opening the e-mail marketing floodgates.

18) The Rutabaga was in Detroit testing luxury vehicles while Americans are strangled by inflation.

19) Wal-Mart has teased a plan to become America’s biggest bank.

-Like, “Everyday low-interest rates?”

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

20) Pootie-Poot and Xi vow a more “just” international order.

21) Eiffel Tower to go dark due to energy cuts.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

22) Man, this had to be really bad. A Chicago jury convicted musician R. Kelly of child porn and coercing minors into sex acts.

23) Ok, I just don’t . . .

Speculation rises that Hans Niemann used anal beads to win his match against Magnus Carlson.

24) Aliens could be discovered within 25 years when more powerful telescopes are built.

-Don’t bother. They’re already here.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

25) A lawsuit from the Attorneys General of MO and MI led to a judge telling Dr. Fallacy to cough up the documents related to tech companies squelching views critical of the CDC’s positions.

And finally…

26) A divorcee shares 10 rules to find the man of your dreams online.

1) Go to www.wildworldofhistory.com

2) Go to www.wildworldofhistory.com

4) Go to . . . .

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS

Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE