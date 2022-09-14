NH, RI, DE Primaries: Why Being Bold May Win in November

Biden administration policies are most likely responsible for the wins in Tuesday’s primaries in New Hampshire. The economy, a record-high food index being the highest since 1979, tanking 401ks, and Stasi-style FBI raids are convincing more conservative and independent voters to go bold or go home. Steve Cortes believes this abysmal economy will lead to “a patriotic populist wave.”

Biden’s relentless Inflation spreads economic misery. But if we laser focus on the issues that matter – the two I’s of Inflation and Immigration – we will sweep November in a patriotic populist wave.https://t.co/KSDrPFaM3B pic.twitter.com/0SctQZzAVZ — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 14, 2022

Looking at the New Hampshire primaries, Cortes seems to be right on the money. Live free or Die is New Hampshire’s motto, and 25-year-old Karoline Leavitt’s brashly confident, homegrown campaign helped her win by a sizeable margin in New Hampshire’s 1st district despite being one of the top swing districts in the state.

25 year-old MAGA star Karoline Leavitt wins in New Hampshirepic.twitter.com/TJr80eC9mf — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 14, 2022

New Hampshire: Bold Grassroots Campaigns Win

Leavitt was born and raised in the district. She attended public schools and billed herself as the hometown girl. A former Trump White House aide, Leavitt emulated her former boss’s bold and unapologetic rhetoric. However, she also pounded the campaign trail, relentlessly traveling to the far corners of her district to get her message out. Hers was a crowded primary with seven opponents. Her closest opponent, New Jersey native Matt Mowers is also young (33) with some respectable Republican bona fide. He ran for the same seat in 2020 and is a former state GOP chair. Leavitt won with room to spare.

Mowers was a much more timid candidate who was backed by the GOP. He was endorsed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana. On the other hand, Leavitt was backed by the number 3 House Republican, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. The RINO GOP allegedly poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into raising money for Mowers to defeat Leavitt. Leavitt raised most of her campaign funding through small donor events. She often stated in her campaign that Mowers was heavily funded by the “D.C. establishment.” She has stated unequivocally that the 2020 election was stolen and has also said she would vote in favor of a Biden impeachment. In a July 13 statement, Leavitt said her ground game was strong, bolstered by support from people in her community.

“I continue to be humbled by the outpouring of support from voters across New Hampshire who are committed to sending a homegrown, conservative candidate to Congress. While my opponents are backed by the D.C. establishment, I have continued to outwork them on the ground and earn significantly more support from the people of New Hampshire.”

VICTORY! ✅ We were outspent, but we were NOT outworked. Thank you to the people of my home district for believing in me! I am humbled by the outpouring of support and honored to be your #NH01 Republican Nominee. Tonight, we celebrate. Tomorrow, the work continues. — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) September 14, 2022

Leavitt will face Rep. Chris Pappas, D-NH, a key flip focus for the Republican Party. Leavitt is gifted with an ability to articulate herself in the most MAGA of ways. She will no doubt use the youthful fire in her belly to leverage Biden’s failed economy against her Democratic opponent. The field is ripe for harvest as most Americans’ top concern is the tanking economy.

Here is "Cost of Living Detail by Party" as well as "Most Important Issue By Party" and a link to the crosstab for the latest #PublicPollingProject. As the second chart show, independents are far more concerned with econ than abortion. https://t.co/utppvmeac4 pic.twitter.com/piZId6VxlN — Rich Baris "The People's Pundit" (@Peoples_Pundit) September 13, 2022

Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary also saw another MAGA win with retired Army Brigadier General Donald Bolduc. He also used a grassroots-type precinct strategy approach to win his race. On Wednesday, he told Bannon’s War Room audience that it was the “door knocking and bonding” with the people of New Hampshire that pushed him over the finish line. Bolduc won the U.S. Senate nomination despite millions of dollars of ad funding from the GOP “cavalry” of state Senate President Chuck Morse. His primary was also a crowded one with ten opponents. He faces Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, who crushed her two opponents with 94% of the vote. She has stated a refusal to debate him, but he vows to debate anyway “all by himself” in every corner of the state. He says he will explain how Hassan has “crippled the people of New Hampshire in every area” with her support for lockdowns and voting for Biden’s spending bills.

“Hassan has crippled us in every area. She’s made vaccinations mandatory, and we know how that has hurt people. She has trampled our rights. She calls people names and she tries to suppress people by using her power to hurt people, not to help people. That, coupled with what she’s done supporting Joe Biden policies—she does not deserve to be reelected. She hasn’t earned it. And oh, by the way, I look forward to standing on debate stages all by myself. And hammering away at what she is not done for Granite Staters, because she won’t show up. I will debate her in every state, in every town and city, on every street corner, at every event. I will show up where she is at and I will take her on. She is not going to get away that easy.”

In the New Hampshire Governor’s race, Chris Sununu was renominated with about 78% of the vote. He seeks a fourth consecutive two-year term. Sununu faces Democrat Sen. Tom Sherman in November, who ran unopposed. Democrats Chris Pappas (1st Congressional District) and Annie Kuster (2nd Congressional District) also were unopposed in their races.

Rhode Island and Delaware: Democratic Strongholds

Rhode Island and Delaware also held their primaries on Tuesday. Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a win. Notoriously unpopular, he faced stiff competition from Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and former CVS Health executive Helena Foulkes.

Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin is retiring in the state’s 2nd Congressional District. According to abcnews.com, Democrat and Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner is the lead dog. Magaziner has spoken on protecting abortion rights and Social Security. Republican candidate Allan Fung ran unopposed. He ran for governor of Rhode Island in 2014 and was defeated by Gina Raimondo (D). Fung was first elected in 2008 as Mayor of Cranston. He previously served as a city-wide councilman from 2003 to 2007. Fung’s wife, District 15 State Rep. Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, is running for re-election. Magaziner is running an aggressive campaign against Fung, stating he should not be associating himself with “election deniers” and “extreme MAGA Republicans.” In reality, Fung is more of a middle-of-the-road “pragmatist” who hopes to break the barrier of the “Democrat one-party rule” in the state.

Magaziner: “We need to redouble our efforts over the next 60 days… Allan Fung has said time and time again he will support the extreme MAGA Republicans who want to take over congress… we will not let that happen.” @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/rp1jrYh5KZ — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_6) September 14, 2022

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), chair of the @NRCC, on the general election between Allan Fung and Seth Magaziner: "Democrat one-party rule has hurt Rhode Islanders, who will reject Democrats’ rubber-stamp nominee in favor of Allan, a bipartisan problem solver." pic.twitter.com/JED0ajiw16 — Daniel Marans (@danielmarans) September 14, 2022

Democrats in the state of Delaware appear to be unapologetically woke and winning. A thread from a self-proclaimed Trans Lesbian is a good summary of the movement to the far Left in the state. In other notable Delaware primary news, Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness was found guilty of “three public corruption misdemeanors” but continues to profess her innocence. She ran for office anyway, but she lost to opponent Lydia York. President Biden traveled to Delaware to vote in his home state.