The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow September 8, 2022

The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

Once again, folks, I will be hosting “This Week’s News” on Brighteon TV, “America Unhinged,” Friday at 9:00 EST.

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Seems like all the demons are returning to Rutabaga hell. Now John (“The Pud”) Podesta is back in the White House.

2) The lead GOP sponsor of a bill aimed at the media cartel, Sen. John Kennedy, is now concerned it may broaden the cartel’s power.

-Er, John, you do know who controls the senate now, right?

3) Salena Zito, a great American reporter, writes about the realities of covering the Fetterman Massacre, aka the Human Ox.

4) Kollyfornia is to have another round of rolling blackouts.

-Fine. Shut down the whole evil state.

5) Meanwhile, in Benghazi-by-the-Lake, the ferals have moved into upscale neighborhoods, attacking a woman in broad daylight.

6) Dunno if this is an education or a spirit problem, but it is definitely a problem: 25% of DemoKKKrat men think a man can get pregnant.

in case u need to lose a boner fast pic.twitter.com/fcHiaXKCJi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022

7) Steve Bannon to face new charges on the build-the-wall organization. Just talked with him yesterday. He ain’t givin’ an inch.

8) Finally, someone other than a Republican is raided: cops raided the home of a top Vegas lawyer and public official in connection with the murder of a journalist (Jeff German) who thwarted his bid for reelection.

9) The evil of the Rutabaga’s administration knows no bounds: now, they are placing vending machines with needles and other drug supplies in drug-riddled Appalachia.

10) The share of Americans having to make cutbacks due to inflation has risen to 56% as people are canceling vacations, driving less, and cutting grocery bills.

11) The American Thinker author argues that DemoKKKrats are copying the fascists. Yeah, but duh? You only now noticed?

12) Five fascinating psychological experiments that shape our modern world.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

13) Mortgage rates hit 6.25%.

14) Mortgage purchase applications are down 23% from last year.

15) Bad news for stocks as that fine American company BlackRock says the Fed will be surprised by how hard the rate hikes hit the economy.

16) This should be interesting. The luxury brand Louis Vuitton will not pay its Portland 2020 taxes after protesters ransacked the store.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

17) Germany, now scrambling for energy, has chartered a fifth liquified natural gas terminal.

-That’ll really help in about 2025.

18) When Pootie-poot is right, he’s right. He claims the U.S. wants to preserve the globalist “dictatorship” and is sacrificing Europe.

-Well, let’s be precise. We’re sacrificing NORTHERN Europe. The southern Euros are just fine.

19) China has unveiled a plan to build an underground moon base inside ancient lava caves.

-Seems like a lotta work when you can just do this . . . .

20) A bridge in the Congo collapsed as officials gathered to inaugurate it.

-Oops.

21) Big banks in Europe are turning off hot water, stopping fountains, and preparing diesel generators as Russian energy bans take effect.

22) Over one million Brazilians (“A brazillion?”)_ rally to support president Jair Bolsonaro.

-He better watch out for a guy in a basement with 10 people showing up, though. He’ll get 81 million “votes.”

Over 1 million Brazilians rally in support of President Jair Bolsonaro. The crowd is so large you can't see where it ends…pic.twitter.com/eGjWDHYrVW — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 7, 2022

23) Tell me Pootie-poot isn’t doing God’s work: CERN is shutting down its particle accelerators (i.e., spiritual portals) due to a lack of energy.

24) China’s pending real estate crisis is about to send it over the cliff.

25) More energy-related insanity as the Swiss face up to three years in prison for turning up their thermostats too high.

26) Wow. A Finnish economist says that the “thin line” between society and anarchy, freedom and repression “is being obliterated in Europe and that “the situation in Europe is much worse than many understand.”

27) Meanwhile, Great Britain is desperately trying to claw back, announcing that the fracking ban will be scrapped “tomorrow” and new drilling is expected within weeks. So the new PM at least has a spine for this.

🚨BREAKING: The fracking ban will be scrapped **tomorrow**. Planning requests for new drilling expected within weeks. Major change in UK energy rules. More in @Telegraph. — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) September 7, 2022

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

28) If “Twisted Sister” is considered entertainment, then I guess I have to add this: Spoogistic supposed rock and roller Dee Snider tweeted about “MAGAT FASCISTS” and forgot in the 1990s it was the DemoKKKrats in congress, led by the pious wife of Algore, Sister Tipper, who wanted to ban his stupid song.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

29) Wow: A Romanian member of parliament reveals documents that Moderna tested the China Virus vaxxes . . . in 2017, 18, and 19.

-Wait, say what? I thought the China Virus didn’t appear until 2020.

30) A judge has ordered Dr. Fallacy to preserve his docs for the big tech lawsuit he’s involved in.

31) Graphene was found in the blood of the vaxxed.

And finally…

32) Zero and Michael had their official White House portraits unveiled. Zero’s is ok, but they made Michael look like a woman.

-Oh, and here’s the Rumble link to Steve Bannon’s interview with me yesterday on “War Room’ about Dragonslayers.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS

Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE