The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow September 6, 2022

The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow
IN POLITICAL NEWS
1) Judge in Mar-a-Lago case halts all use of FascistBI docs and has appointed a Special Master.
To paraphrase (I think) John Adams who said about the men appointed to the Constitutional Convention, “For God’s sake be careful who are those men!” in this case for God’s sake be careful who is that Special Master.
2) Here is Robert Barnes’s brief summation of the ruling:
“The court still stopped the case and appointed the special master. Most notably, the court detailed much of the documents seized were not classified, but often privileged or personal, including tax records, accounting records, medical records . . .” to get compromising material on the Trumps.
3) Evil Rutabaga “requested” the raid on Trump’s home back in May, then spent two months judge shopping til they found a magistrate—not a judge—who was a Trump hater.
In the court filing, Biden "requested" the raid on Trump's home back in May. It appears they then spent two months Judge -shopping for the right guy (which they found in a self avowed Trump hater)
4) The Census overcounted blue states and undercounted Florida, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas.
-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya.
5) Rutabaga’s Department of Veterans Affairs plans to commit abortions at its facilities, even in states where it’s illegal.
-As I said, this can only end one way, with the Supreme Court having to make a ruling on whether a baby is a person.
6) Biteme’s Fourth Reich speech lost lib whackadoodle Van Jones.
7) The guy who got “81 million votes” draws tens of tens shortly before a new Fourth Reich speech in Milwaukee. Hey, at least this time he got a predominantly German city.
8) One of those tens of tens was not the DemoKKKrat candidate for the senate, Mandela Barnes, who conveniently missed the Rutabaga’s appearance.
9) Senator Patty Murray’s Senate seat may be a winnable GOP pickup. I know polls in WA, OR, and NY are showing close races. I caution you all that these may be illusions. We need more polling of the response to the student loan giveaway and the Fourth Reich speech to know if they are legit.
10) The “fine people” in the DemoKKKrat Party–you know, the one that claims to champion voter rights?—has engaged in campaigns for years to keep its voters from voting for parties to its left, like the Greens.
11) Another in line to get struck down by the courts, as Illinois has introduced a bill to require firearms owners to reapply at age 21.
IN ECONOMIC NEWS
12) Amazon has temporarily shut down solar rooftops at all U.S. facilities due to fires.
-In other words, they are going back to safe fossil fuels.
13) Buick has announced it will buy out dealers who don’t want to start selling electric cars.
-This won’t end well for the car makers.
14) American employees need lots and lots of robots. Productivity is not increasing.
15) Barron’s joins in, insisting the labor shortage will get worse and last for decades.
IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS
16) The CEO of UNIPER (Germany) says gas rationing cannot be ruled out but that it would be a disaster.
Welcome to the world of Greedo Thunderburger.
UNIPER CEO SAYS GAS RATIONING IN GERMANY CANNOT BE RULED OUT
UNIPER CEO SAYS GERMAN GOVERNMENT WANTS TO AVOID GAS RATIONING IF POSSIBLE BECAUSE THAT WOULD BE A DISASTER
17) Germany says it will not extend the life of its remaining nuke plants.
18) Meanwhile, the Euro hit a 20-year low.
NEW: Euro plunges to new 20-year low after Russia gas halt. Euro hits as low as $0.9876.
19) Kenya’s election challenge was dismissed by the Kenyan Supreme Court. Wonder if they had mail-in voting?
20) Ukraine paid for the failure of the Kherson counteroffensive with 3,000 dead and 7,000 wounded.
-Now, I take these numbers with the same degree of veracity as I took those that said that the Russkies had lost 19,000 dead in a few months.
21) The Popester has revoked all high offices for the Knights of Malta. You know, the guys who saved all of Christendom from Islamic invaders ten times their number in 1565?
22) Fantastic news: a well-preserved log road from the 1200s has been discovered at the center of Berlin.
-Now Germans will have something to burn!
23) The EU’s top diplomat warned that weapons stocks are running low after member nations sent arms and ammo to the Ukes.
-Aw, don’t worry Euroweenie: the Ukes will sell ‘em back to you at a markup on the black market.
24) In Me-hee-co, citizens are complaining about the largest influx of Gringos since the Marines took the halls of Montezuma.
Mexican Citizens Complain About The Influx Of Gentrifying Americans in Mexico City
25) A drop-ride broke in India, fell to the ground, and injured 10. For the record, Stacy M1 Abrams was nowhere near India at the time.
IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
26) This article confirms what I always said about the popularity of the Marvel movies (til their recent wokeness): there was a desperately needed hero culture there, and now leftists are obsessed with destroying it.
PS: Stay away from the woke “Lord of the Rings” where all villains are white males, and all good guys are woke, empowered veeemen.
27) And in a related story, Amazon’s “The Rings of Power” was so wokely horrible that Amazon had to suspend ratings.
28) Ahhh, it’s football season again, and chants of “F Joe Biden” grace the stadiums across America.
IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS
29) From the journal Vaccine: a 16% higher risk of serious adverse events found with the China Virus mRNA vaxxes.
30) Embalmers have identified major long fibrous clots among the vaxxed.
31) The intel community under Biteme was prohibited from telling the truth about the origin of the China Virus.
And finally…
32) And finally, Russia has banned Sean Penn and Ben Stiller permanently.
-Russia’s cinema just improved by leaps and bounds!
AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS
Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS
