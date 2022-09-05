The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow September 5, 2022

The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Even the networks saw Rutabaga’s Fourth Reich speech as “too political” (and realized it would bomb) and refused to run it.

2) Presidential historian Jon Meacham wrote the Fourth Reich speech. He forgot the “Seig Heils!” and the part about being “Juden-frei.”

3) “AND Magazine’s” Sam Faddis labeled this the “single most terrifying speech ever given by an American president.” Well, Sam, Rutabaga is an imposter—the “resident, not the president”—but I totally get your point.

4) You know Rutabaga’s Fourth Reich speech didn’t go over when USA Today says the “basket of deplorables” moment won’t play well.

-By the way, did anyone else notice that the “Marines” did not cast shadows? Were they vampires? Cell phone footage of the stage at the time does not show them there!

5) Even before the Fourth Reich speech, Republicans were gaining on DemoKKKrats in Georgia, Washington state, and New York, and according to pollster Robert Cahaly of Trafalgar, this was closely tied to the student loan forgiveness program. Now imagine if the Fourth Reich speech factors in!!

6) Discovery in the Missouri v. Biden case for violations of free speech during the China Virus period revealed a “vast federal censorship army” with more than 50 federal officials across 11 fed agencies coordinating with social media companies to censor private speech.

7) Republicans continue to try to thwart Trump-allied candidates, with no success. In New Hampshire, the squeegepuppets of a GOP PAC bought ads to boost the establishment candidate—who will lose to Don Bolduc . . . who now actually seems to have a chance to win.

8) Lee Smith, who was dead-on about Muh Russia, reinforces the view that the Raid was all about getting back FISA documents that Trump had that could incriminate the cabal and the FascistBI. Psst. Most of the folders were EMPTY!

(Robert Barnes quipped that Trump learned Barnes’ Rule: “Never in writing, only in cash”).

9) Did you know that the United States had an experimental bomber in space for over 800 days?

10) A jogger abducted on the street and bundled into an SUV is a billionaire heiress to Orgill Hardware.

11) “There is not one area of our societal structure that has not declined in efficacy, productivity, quality, or reliability” at the hands of the educated technocrats who claim to be the smartest people in the room.

12) Hoax News trying to spin the special election in Alaska as a “warning sign” for the GOP. Sarah Palin will win this seat in November. How’s that for a “warning sign.”

13) Prosecutors have identified a police supervisor who beat a woman on Patriot Day (January 6) as having a history of use-of-force complaints.

-You mean like Michael Byrd, who shot an unarmed woman through a glass window?

14) Niiiice. A Yale psychiatrist has failed to get her job back after calling President Trump mentally ill. Who lives inside whose head?

15) Police used a tool called “Fog Reveal” to search “hundreds of billions” of records of over 250 million people without consent.

-Yeah, but you know, back the blue.

16) Nondenominational pastors have been found to hold more biblical views than pastors of other denominations.

17) Seattle (New Beirut) was rocked by the deadliest month in history in the wake of the defund police movement.

18) Meanwhile, in Benghazi-by-the-Lake (Chicago), only five dead and 33 wounded in weekend shootings—but that was as of Sunday, with a full two days left to reach its average.

19) When dodging bullets, 89% of black Cook County third graders failed the state English exam. But you know, all they need is more money.

20) Bed, Bath, and Beyond exec Gustavo Amal said nothing to his wife before he jumped from their 18th-floor apartment in Manhattan. He sold $1 million worth of company stock just a few weeks ago.

21) Cankles said that “suggestive” upskirt photos prompted her to start wearing pantsuits.

-Ok, I feel really queasy now that anyone would look at Cankles and think, “Yeah, cabbage snatch.”

22) Another Cankles story: she said “the gutsiest thing I ever did” was stay in my marriage. Still awaiting a comment from Bill.

23) Wow. New Kabul (NYC) officials line up to shake hands with migrants bused from Texas. Just pukeworthy.

IN LEGAL NEWS

24) Carter Page’s suit in D.C. was dismissed without discovery, –a huge blow to freedom. Judge acknowledge they lacked probable cause for two of the FISAs, “but FISAs are different.” Remember, this is the case where the FBI lawyer admitted to falsifying evidence. Barnes is not optimistic about Page’s ability to appeal as the D.C. courts, and even the Supreme Court have not been good in allowing suits against the gubment.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

25) Food security is a top concern for a majority of Americans. (So far, they don’t show it).

26) The Census Bureau says 3.8 million Americans will likely be evicted in the next two months.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

27) Seven Colombian police officers were killed following the president’s push for peace.

28) The cost-of-living crisis in the Middle East is likely to mean further repression . . . just what the globalists intended.

29) Australia’s housing bust is underway.

30) Not discussed in the Hoax News media, but Ukraine has suffered massive losses in the Kherson Offensive that stalled.

31) . . . while reports say Zelensky has rented his luxury Italian villa to a Russian couple from London.

-Wait, luxury Italian villa?

32) Countries across Europe are at increasing risk of civil unrest over soaring energy and food bills.

-They dare say, “May I have more?”

33) Greenweenie parties in Europe face the sobering reality that they still need fossil fuels.

34) YouTubers found over 1 million pound sterling worth of cars in an underground bunker in Surrey, England.

-Dang, I thought I had those pretty well hidden.

35) Russia has indefinitely suspended the Nordstream pipeline. Euros are about to meet their green maker.

Russia has indefinitely suspended the operations of the Nordstream pipeline. Europe is now cut off. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 4, 2022

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

36) The good news is that no American rapper died this week. But a Canadian rapper, Pat Stay, was fatally stabbed to death.

37) Nirvana has won a dismissal of a child port lawsuit by a man who posed as the naked baby for the band’s Nevermind 1991 album as the judge ruled it was too long ago.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

37) There is no evidence that vaxxes helped—“No change in the trajectory of global accumulative [China Virus] deaths following the rollout of vaccines” and “no evidence at all” that the unvaxxed were dying at a higher rate than the vaxxed.

38) New FOIA-acquired docs show that the Pentagon unlawfully forced U.S. servicemen to take unlicensed China Virus shots.

39) More than half of babies/toddlers, according to a survey, had systemic reactions after the China Virus Vax.

40) From Steve Kirsch: proof that Israel found serious safety problems with the China Virus vaxxes then deliberately covered them up.

41) Dr. Robert Malone argues that the lying about alternatives, about the dangers of the vaxxes, and about the effectiveness of the China Virus vaxxes (or lack thereof) really have denied people the right to “informed consent.”

-Heck, I think you can say this about the whole Rutabaga government. The lying about who they were and what they wanted denied Americans “informed consent.”

And finally…

42) 35,000 photographs from NASA’s moon missions were unlocked for the first time in 50 years.

-Conspiracy theorists insist they can see the Taj Mahal and the Eiffel Tower in the background.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

Larry Schweikart

Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE