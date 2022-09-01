The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow September 1, 2022

The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The Rutabaga’s poll numbers in Reuters dropped seven points in one week.

-Ok, folks, here is the deal. His trend line was never going to resemble a kamikaze pilot, straight down. It is a stair step, mostly down, sometimes up with a brief plateau as we saw with Civiqs (which has peaked). I look for him to finish the year in the low thirties in some polls, 35% in most. Then he’ll start the death spiral in 23.

2) The latest Project Veritas sting, an assistant principal’s hiring discrimination sought “subtle” child indoctrination; “You don’t hire Catholics because they are more conservative.”

3) The Mar-a-Lago raid was an utter spoogepie for the DemoKKKrats and FascistBI.

4) Republicans on the House Oversight Committee accuse National Archivists of misrepresenting the Trump document negotiations.

-Which is exactly what happened.

5) Disclosures from General Thoroughly Modern Milley show he should be court-martialed.

-I have a more, er, “Soviet” punishment in mind.

6) A study finds that too much blue light from screens makes you age faster.

7) In Kollyfornia electric car owners are told not to charge their vehicles because of the heatwave. What? You can’t just go borrow a can of electricity somewhere?

8) The U.S. Army has grounded the entire fleet of Chinook helicopters due to engine failures.

9) A Washington school board has unanimously banned Communist Racist Theory from the classroom.

10) The DemoKKKrat-run capital and biggest city in Mississippi, Jackson, has no running water with a heat index of 102. Schools and universities are closed. A major water plant has closed, and DemoKKKrats haven’t fixed the system in years.

11) Here’s how you know Herschel Walker is now leading in the Georgia senate race: DemoKKKrats have broken out ads touting his threats against his ex-wife.

12) Pennsylvania’s AG, Josh Shapiro, now running for governor, suddenly disapproves of some of Governor Wolf’s China Virus policies—that he legally defended for years.

13) The Rutabaga has spent 40% of his days in office “on vacation,” despite the fact that when he’s in office, he’s still mentally on vacation.

14) South Carolina’s House has passed a strong abortion ban with exceptions.

15) Liz Clusterbomb Cheney, recently unelected by a massive majority in Wyoming, isn’t waiting to hit the grift trail. American Enterprise Institute should be ashamed of hosting this haglet.

16) Speaking of epic failures, a leak of an audio with the Wizard of Oz has him saying, “abortion is murder.”

-Understand, like the Walker ads, they think this is going to hurt Oz but don’t understand that he is doing really well with indies, winning Hispanics, but only getting 70% of the GOP base. Now, does anyone think this will hurt him with the GOP base?

-I say nay nay.

17) New Orleans DemoKKKrat mayor Latoya Cantrell may be required to pay back $30,000 in travel upgrades. C’mon man. This is N’yalins. Dey all damn be corrupt dere, knowit?

18) Zero would be so frustrated by the Rutabaga that when Biteme started one of his long diatribes, Zero would write on a note pad “Shoot. Me. Now.”

19) Pfizer fellowship that bars white people to foster diversity has sparked outrage.

20) Sounds good, but I will believe this when I see actual people with names stepping forward. FBI has lost confidence in Smarmy Wray and is calling for him to step down after the Hunter Biteme fiasco.

21) This is nice: scientists have created an insulin tablet that can be taken orally.

22) A Kollyfornia teacher has received $95,000 in a settlement over refusing to refer to transoids by false pronouns.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

23) It never stops in that evil fascist state of Kollyfornia, where lawmakers passed a law requiring companies to reveal their pay by race and sex.

24) Americans now using “buy now, pay later” apps to buy groceries. Thanks Rutabaga. Still on vacation?

25) The WashingtonCompost is in serious financial trouble.

-Gooooood

26) Bed, Bath & Beyond pulls the plug, closes 150 stores, lays off 20% as sales plunge. Wanna re-think that MyPillow thing?

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

27) The hagiography has begun, calling Gorby a hero and says that today’s Russia embodies “the outcomes Gorbachev strived to avert.”

-Bullpuckey. Gorby was a die-hard communist who only bent because his country was going to hell in a toboggan. The myth building is inevitable but simply wrong. He didn’t “shock” Reagan with his proposal to cut nuclear weapons because it wasn’t serious. The moment Reagan accepted, Gorby moved the goalposts.

-Get the real scoop here.

28) A much different look is here from great historian Paul Kengor, who noted that Gorbachev told USA Today in 2006, “The Soviet Union could have been preserved and should have been preserved.”

29) Lawyer Robert Barnes, in his daily brief, made an extended argument that I have summarized here as to why the Mar-a-Lago raid was a “recovery” raid and not a “let’s get material to indict Trump” raid.

1) According to @barnes_law the whole media story about the Raid is a lie. 2) A federal grand jury issued a subpoena to the records custodian of the organization of the Office of Donald Trump for any records "marked" classified. They did not issue a subpoena to Trump. — Other_Walls (@WallsOther) August 31, 2022

30) Inflation in the Eurozone jumped 9.1% in August, a record going back to 1997.

31) China’s property market has slid into severe depression.

32) German companies have halted manufacturing to deal with rising power costs. And so Germany begins its slide into Weimar status.

IN EXTRATERRESTRIAL NEWS

33) Congress’s report admits true UFOs are not “man-made” and emphasizes “transmedium technology.”

-No, this is not Lia Thomas stuff. It refers to being able to travel through air and sea (i.e., dimensions).

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

34) 20 major league baseball teams “promote or fund” groups that perform child sex change operations.

35) The viral BYU “racist” volleyball incident looks to be another hoax.

-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

36) Leave it to the Hoax News media to get the headline wrong: “US Life Expectancy Drops Significantly Fueled by China Virus and Vax Reactions.”

37) Paul Alexander: virtually all excess death were due to vaxxes.

And Finally…

38) She’s baa-ack. Cankles struts her stuff in a new blue tent at the Venice Film Festival.

-Were they running a new release of “Clinton Cash?”

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

