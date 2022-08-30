The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow August 30, 2022

The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow
Once again, folks, I will be hosting “This Week’s News” on Brighteon TV, “America Unhinged,” Friday at 9:00 EST.
IN POLITICAL NEWS
1) Oops. The FBI special agent who opened the Trump investigation was escorted out of Bureau HQ after he showed political bias. Course, so was Deep Throat, and he ended up on TV.
2) The Rutabaga, having gained no ground by calling Trump supporters “UltraMAGA” now calls them “semi-fascist.” Now he plans a speech on democracy and uniting people.
3) Now that a judge has ruled that a Special Master is needed for the Mar-a-Lago documents, the DoJ suddenly says it has “filtered through” the documents.
4) A good way to look at the current polarization: those the system works for and those it works against.
5) Another judicial win: the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has ordered the San Jose Unified School Board to reinstate the chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes it banned.
6) An Oregon wind farm has seen blades, bolts fly off as failures mount.
-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya! Now do dead bald eagles.
7) A mother/daughter ran a 13-year-long credit card scam that racked up $850,000 with over 100 cards.
-They need to write a “how-to” book.
8) In New Kabul (NYC), first Mayor Bloomberg came for your Big Gulps, now Eric the Red Adams has stores enforcing a ban on whipped cream canisters to anyone under 21 who use them to inhale “hippie crack” nitrous oxide “Whippets.”
-And all these years I thought hippie crack was what I saw at Woodstock.
9) We’ve seen this story before. Founder of the Guardian Angels, Curtis Sliwa, writes that as criminals run wild on our streets vigilante citizens are fighting.
IN ECONOMIC NEWS
10) Jerome Powell said rates would keep going up, sending the stock market plunging. But inflation is still high.
11) U.S. rents hit record highs, coinciding with the illegal immigration explosion.
12) Oh? Half of employers are planning layoffs.
Thanks Rutabaga, ya fecalturnip.
13) This is how silly the whole electric vehicle push is: the U.S. would have to spend $35 billion to build 1.2 million charging ports at a rate of 438 a day to meet its so-called stated 2030 goals.
-Heck, the White House needs half that many just to power Rutabaga’s brain machine daily.
IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS
14) Euro power prices have shattered records as the sanctions-driven energy crisis has intensified.
-No, that’s ok. Keep pressuring Pootie-poot to pull out of Ukraine.
15) Bank of America says that due to its foolish energy policies, Euros could face “terrible” winters for a decade.
16) And yet one more story from Foreign Policy magazine, outlet of the globalists (so you know it’s bad): “You have no idea how bad Europe’s Energy Crisis is.”
-Yeah, we kinda do. It’s like anything leftist diddlepaddlers touch: it is pure disaster.
17) Which explains this story: the “Ground beneath Zelensky’s Feet is Shifting.” Told ya this was coming.
18) For example, Iran has sent a shipment of drones to Russia for use in Ukraine.
19) Serbia’s president canceled an LGBT parade.
IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
20) Looks like the new Marvel Comics Universe shows are not the only thing bombing. Sales of Marvel merchandise with the new heroes are way down.
IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS
21) The UK government confirmed that nine out of every 10 China Virus deaths over the last year have been among the fully vaxxed.
-“But the vax made it not hurt as much.”
22) A top doctor pleads with the Demented Pervert, “For the love of science and humanity, please remove the mask.”
-Psst. Rutabaga doesn’t even know he’s wearing a mask.
And Finally…
23) And finally, singer Lizzo claimed success is her “best revenge” after being fat-shamed by a comedian.
-Of course, that was before she and Stacy M1 Abrams, the Human Planet, destroyed six Chinese buffets in an hour.
24) Oh, and here is one woman you do not want to mess with.
While you were learning to fail at robbery, Grandma was studying the blade. pic.twitter.com/Iu9UEHxvno
— ℂ𝕙𝕖𝕤𝕥𝕪 (@ChestyPullerGst) August 29, 2022
AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS
Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS
Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE