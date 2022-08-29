Dark To Light: Dark To Light Extravaganza – 2nd Edition

Frank and UncoverDC’s Tracy Beanz are LIVE from the Dark To Light Extravaganza in front of a live studio audience to talk about vaccine news, the lawsuit between Moderna and Pfizer (with the help of a real live patent attorney!), and the Trump affidavit. After that, we bring in a few guests to talk about important local issues of national importance.

We have an awesome time today, and Wednesday will be great as well!

