The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow August 26, 2022

The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow
Once again, folks, I will be hosting “This Week’s News” on Brighteon TV, “America Unhinged,” Friday at 9:00 EST.
IN POLITICAL NEWS
1) MSN reacts in horror as it admits the “Trump wing” in the House GOP is “set to grow.”
-Oh? Lessee, has anyone around here been saying that for a year? Anyone? Bueller?
2) Biteme’s student loan cancellation program is a fiasco, “regressive and probably unconstitutional.” Probably?
3) And predictably, the student loan website crashed after this goofball proclamation.
Epic Fail: Student Loan Website Crashes Following Biden’s Loan Forgiveness Decision
4) And equally predictably, American yuts with heavy loans are now telling reporters they can jettison extra work and take a vacation or go to med school.
Unintended consequences, ya spoogeballs.
5) Two new polls show the Pennsylvania Senate and Governor races close.
6) Kobe Bryant’s widow and children were awarded $31 million by the County of New Calcutta (Los Angeles) because emergency personnel shared pics of the dead bodies.
7) Confidential election files were copied by an Atlanta tech firm.
-Nothing to see here. Move along.
8) As noted in my initial report on Wednesday, conservative mothers are winning back school boards.
Woke Goes Broke: Conservative Mothers are Winning School Board Seats
9) Here is a perfect example of government creating a problem to solve the problem it created. Colorado will now provide tuition-free training to students in health care jobs—because it caused the shortages with its vax policies.
10) Mayor Beetlejuice of Benghazi-by-the-Lake (Chicago) complains her skin tone was darkened in a political attack ad.
-Dunno, Beetlejuice. Looks pretty light here.
11) Uvalde school board finally fired the police chief, Pete Arredondo, over the school shooting after putting him on suspension for three months.
12) So, with that in mind, from the vault, our own Gigi Bowman asked if medications were not the primary culprit in whackadoodle youth shooters.
School Shootings: In Order to Fix It We Must Focus on the Cause
13) And speaking of Uvalde, Kollyfornia is trying to scare people in New Calcutta and New Mogadishu (San Francisco) about moving to Texas with billboards invoking mass shootings.
-I know it’s bizarre, morbid, and sick, but this tells me we’re winning. If these are the lengths to which they have to go to hold onto their people, we’re almost at Berlin Wall territory.
14) I missed this the other day, but wind turbine blades could be recycled into Gummy Bears. Would that be with or without the pieces of the bald eagles they chop up?
15) Feds are very concerned someone might find out the Rutabaga’s family secrets, as a Florida couple pled guilty to the theft of Biteme’s daughter’s diary.
-Note the feds are NOT concerned that this demented pedo SHOWERED with his underage daughter.
16) Another associate of Jeffrey (He-didn’t-kill-himself) Epstein died, but, of course, didn’t kill himself though cause of death is “unconfirmed.”
17) A Marine wounded in a Kabul suicide attack said the CIA warned his unit about the bomber but watched him for two days, and the Marines were told NOT to kill him. (Bomber blew up 13 U.S. service members and hundreds of Afghans).
18) The Brad Pitt Foundation has agreed to a settlement of $20 million to owners of faulty post-Katrina houses . . . which are plagued by mold, leaks, and rot. Sort of like his most recent movies. Ok, ok. I admit I liked “Fury.” And “Moneyball.”
IN ECONOMIC NEWS
19) Huntsville-Decatur saw the highest net outbound migration last year, highlighting the fact that people who work from home no longer want to pay high dollar for city services.
This City Saw The Highest Net Migration in the U.S. This Year. Hint: It’s Not Austin
20) So far, unemployment claims are not screaming recession.
Recession Watch: This Labor Market is Not There Yet, Nor Are Consumers
21) The U.S. economy shrank .6% between April and June, a slightly smaller drop than first thought.
-Course, it’s still a recession if you’re going down.
22) Finally someone other than Republicans are arrested: Yoga to the People’s owners were arrested by the FBI for a $20 million tax scam.
-Dunno, maybe they should try the “Happy Baby” pose.
23) Peloton reported a $1.2 billion loss in its sixth consecutive quarter down.
24) Nice. Texas has banned Black Rock, the king of ESG movements, for pushing anti-oil in Texas.
Texas Bans BlackRock, The King Of ESG, For Pushing ‘Anti-Oil’ Agenda | The Daily Caller https://t.co/j6uWXG2Lm0
— THEYknew… 🐁💀 (@4usa1776) August 25, 2022
25) A Portland steel foundry prepares to close after 121 years, laying off 225 employees.
IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS
26) China’s Wingtech aims to shake up Apple’s supply chain. Oh goodie. More Chicom market control.
27) Statista asks “Has Uke news fatigue set in?” That was about two months ago. Where have you been? I think J-Lo was still married to her previous husband then.
28) South Korea’s fertility rate hit a record low in 2021.
29) This is rich. China, the country that once demanded abortions of girls now may discourage abortions because of its falling birth rate.
IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS
30) Faux News is doing an about-face on the vaxxes after pushing them for over a year.
And finally…
31) And finally, Maria Shriver looks unrecognizable during a visit to a new home in Santa Monica. How bad is it? Let’s just say if they are filming a new movie “Fat Cat Woman,” she’s got the part.
32) And I couldn’t resist this seen on Twit: “Monkeypox is the pandemic of the unvaginated.”
The pandemic of the unvaginated https://t.co/x6uYfOjw6l
— Axel Wolf (@MT_Headed406) August 24, 2022
And That’s Today’s News…
Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS
Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE