The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow August 25, 2022

The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow
Once again, folks, I will be hosting “This Week’s News” on Brighteon TV, “America Unhinged,” Friday at 9:00 EST.
IN POLITICAL NEWS
1) A loss for Republicans in NY 19 Special Election. This was a Biteme +1.5 district and ended up after redistricting at D+2. In NY23, the Republican turnout was R+7, down a tad from Trump’s win (11). ; NY 23 a victory but by troubling narrow margins.
Since June, Rs have won four they previously held, lost one (NY) they previously held, and won one the DemoKKKrats have previously held (TX34). Dave Wasserman, no friend of conservatives, notes that DemoKKKrat overperformance came in extremely low turnout special decided by a fraction of November’s expected vote.
House special election results since start of June:#CA22 (6/7, Trump +5): R+24#TX34 (6/14, Biden +4): R+5
——(Dobbs)——-#NE01 (6/28, Trump +11): R+5#MN01 (8/9, Trump +10): R+4#NY19 (8/23, Biden +2): D+2#NY23 (8/23, Trump +11): R+7
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 24, 2022
2) In Florida, however, school boards were flipped right and left from woke to pro-child/pro-parent. Here is just one example of many:
🚨BREAKING: All three of our endorsed candidates in Sarasota County, Florida have WON their elections.
We just flipped the school board from a 3-2 liberal majority to 4-1 conservative.
Congrats to Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli, and Timothy Enos.
— 1776 Project Pac (@1776ProjectPac) August 23, 2022
3) Here is another from Miami-Dade, which was flipped.
🚨HUGE: Both of our candidates in Miami Dade County, Florida just WON their elections, flipping the school board conservative.
Miami Dade is now the LARGEST county in America with a conservative school board majority.
Congrats to Roberto Alonso and Monica Colucci.
— 1776 Project Pac (@1776ProjectPac) August 24, 2022
3) Likewise, in Grapevine-Colleyville, Texas the school board voted 4-3 to ban Communist Racist Theory, thanks to the election of a new pro-child/pro-parent member. The board also voted to ban teaching sexual orientation until the 5th grade.
🚨VICTORY: The Grapevine-Colleyville, TX School Board voted 4-3 last night to ban CRT, ban boys from using the girl's bathroom, and to not require teachers to use preferred pronouns.
Last May, our PAC helped elect Tammy Nakamura to the school board.
She was the tiebreaking vote
— 1776 Project Pac (@1776ProjectPac) August 23, 2022
4) In New York, DemoKKKrat Carolyn Maloney blames misogyny for her crushing loss to Nadler the Hutt. Did that headline really say “crushing” loss?
5) Two more constitutional lawyers find the Trump raid unconstitutional.
6) Yet another reason to avoid Kollyfornia as the state imposed a ban on new gas-powered car sales tomorrow. Idiotic, moronic, spooge-filled stupidity.
7) Trying to buy votes, the Rutabaga has canceled up to $20,000 in student loan debt as national debt soars.
8) Speaking of the Rutabaga, he didn’t step out of his beach house for three days, and the Hoax News didn’t even question it.
-But let Trump have two scoops of ice cream . . . .
9) A box of guns was mistakenly delivered to a Delaware County High School in Pennsylvania. They are actually earmarked for Chicago neighborhoods.
10) The Fetterman Massacre, the human ox running for the U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania, has called for prosecuting grocery CEOs.
-I guess because they fed this guy enough to be five Dr. Oz’s.
11) Fentanyl deaths are overwhelming U.S. morgues.
12) The Hill thinks this hurts Republicans: several states see a surge in women registering to vote after Dobbs, except Baris found that it has been liberal young men who are the most active pro-abort voters.
Several states see surge in women registering to vote following Supreme Court abortion ruling
IN ECONOMIC NEWS
13) Mortgage applications have hit the lowest level in 22 years as rates rise to 6%.
14) Meanwhile, new home sales are down 32% since last August.
15) And 20 million U.S. homes are behind on energy bills.
16) From the Communist Broadcast System (CBS), more Americans are using food banks for the first time.
-Thanks, Rutabaga.
17) Increasing numbers of younger people are “quiet quitting” their jobs, as in doing the bare minimum. We used to call this “lazy.”
IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS
18) There is a new price shock in gas for Euro markets, sparking new inflation fears.
19) Cuz “dey kain’t hep it—it’s in dere Nazi blood.” Germany approved more China Virus rules, maskie mandates for autumn and winter.
20) Tired of being played by the Ukes yet? Are you a Uke-lele? The Uke Parliament has given itself a 70% raise courtesy of U.S. taxpayers while banning free speech. No wonder DemoKKKrats love these guys so much.
Ukrainian Parliament Votes to Give Themselves a Raise thanks to US Taxpayers – As Country Bans Free Speech and Targets ‘Information Terrorists’
21) About that global warming: The largest ice extent since 2008 has trapped Arctic ships, with the coldest airmass in 70 years blowing through the Bering Strait.
IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
22) Kollyfornia is set to become the first state to limit prosecutors’ ability to use rap lyrics as evidence. Cuz, you know, rap lyrics are so calm, peaceful, and humanizing.
23) Len Dawson, the handsome quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs who led the AFC to its first Super Bowl, has died at age 87. Anyone who has seen the video will never forget coach Hank Stram commenting on Dawson, urging him to “Keep matriculating the ball down the field.”
24) More on Megxit’s first podcast: “banalities, absurdities, and self-aggrandizing Kollifornian platitudes” “another way Megxit can talk about herself.”
-Sounds to me like she has a real future in DemoKKKrat politics.
IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS
25) Senator Ron Johnson demands the DoD, FDA, and CDC address China Virus label fraud allegations.
Sen. Johnson Demands DoD, FDA, & CDC Address COVID Label Fraud Allegations
And Finally…
26) Twenty questions a man should ask on his first date. Dunno, I think I’d lead with
-“Did you kill your ex-husband?”
And That’s Today’s News…
Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS
Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE