Dark To Light: Dr. Peter McCullough – The Courage to Face COVID

It is an intense Friday Dark to Light as Beanz interviews Dr. Peter McCullough, an internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist managing the cardiovascular complications of both the viral infection and the injuries developing after the COVID-19 vaccine out of Dallas, TX.

We discuss his new book “The Courage to Face COVID” and a wide range of issues from the psychological to the geopolitical, and of course, in-depth scientific information you really won’t get anywhere else.

