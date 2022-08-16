The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow August 16, 2022

The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) It looks like the lying Sen. Grahamnesty will be forced to testify in the Georgia grand jury investigating the election shenanigans as it attempts to frame Trump. This should be interesting: does Grahamnesty tell the truth and exonerate Trump or lie and risk perjury?

2) New York Congressional candidate Carl Paladino says the Mar-a-Lago raid has Susan Rice’s grimy fingerprints all over it.

3) A dean for a Boston high school recruited students for the Latin Kings gang and turned them into drug dealers.

-Get your kids out of public schools NOW.

4) More information on the Department of InJustice’s investigation into the Southern Baptist Convention—the issue is how it handled reports of sexual abuse.

-This coming from the organization that did nothing about U.S. Olympics team doctor Larry Nassar for over a year until over 200 women came forward with their allegations.

5) In lovely and tranquil Benghazi-by-the-Lake, a mere 44 were shot over the weekend, and a paltry eight died.

6) Sadly, this could have been my friend, who was racing my car up Phoenix’s 24th Street on a Saturday night in a drag race. Supposedly he was the better driver of the two of us. Crashed at 112 into a 440-Six-Pack Barracuda. This is what was left of my car.

7) Some 24 Missouri sheriffs are not cooperating with the FascistBI’s “weapons audit.”

-Good. No one should cooperate with the FBI or the Department of InJustice on any program, any time, anywhere.

8) Oh yeah, this guy Robin Vos is thoroughly legit: He just fired the 2020 election investigator in the name of “election integrity,” i.e., the ability of elites to continue to cheat.

9) Victor Davis Hanson joins those who say the FascistBI is “beyond redemption.”

-Heck, they crossed that point with Richard Jewell and Stephen Hatfill.

10) It is now confirmed that there were at last 20 undercover FascistBI and ATF agents embedded at the Capitol on January 6, Patriot Day, along with several undercover Capitol Police agents.

11) The “fine people” at the IRS are now simulating home raids. But, nooooo. They aren’t gonna use those 87,000 new agents to oppress the American people.

12) Giuliani has been targeted in the Georgia criminal investigation into the 2020 election.

-I keep tellin’ ya folks. They won’t stop til we stop them, and that means strong governors and others firing these people and literally shutting them down.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

13) The U.S. manufacturing index in the NY Fed’s August report fell to 42.3%, with sharp declines in orders and shipping.

😔The roof just caved in: U.S. Manufacturing index down 31.2% in Aug, NY Fed: The new orders index dropped thirty-six points to -29.6, and the shipments index plummeted nearly fifty points to -24.1, indicating a sharp decline in both orders and shipments. — Merc (@JustDrew8055) August 15, 2022

14) Starburqa is fighting a union election. Not surprised. Liberals never want unions for their own businesses, only yours.

15) The Little People Tax, inflation, now has seen food prices rise almost 11% year over year, home prices up 20%.

16) “Doctor Housing Bubble” says a correction is nearly inevitable (i.e., a recession). Sooner or later, people even run out of funny money.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

17) Now Thomas Hardy’s “Far From the Maddening Crowd” gets trigger warnings. These insaniacs won’t stop til they’re stopped.

18) A woman on a jet from Cyprus to Manchester stripped to her underwear, stormed the cockpit shouting “Allahu Akbar,” and was restrained by a hero.

-Unconfirmed that the man shouted back “God is greater.”

19) UN so-called “peacekeepers” from 12 countries have “fathered and abandoned thousands of children over the past 20 years in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, claims a study.

-The UN is another useless organization that needs to be demolished.

20) “Disturbing”: Experts say they are troubled by Canada’s euthanasia laws.

-Really? Why? You didn’t expect they’d be used in this way? Cause we sure did.

21) Afghanistan marks its one-year anniversary of the Tolly-ban recapture of the country as woes mount: economic downturn, rights for women crushed.

-Really? Why? Broken record. What did you piddledippers think was gonna happen when you hand a country over to people who make it a crime to fly a friggin kite???

22) Now that they’ve failed to beat Pootie-poot, is the media now burying the Uke war?

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

23) Ron Howard’s daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, whined that she got paid less than Chris Pratt in “Jurassic World 2.”

-Pssst. Opie-lette: No one knows who you are. Everyone knows StarLord.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

24) A bombshell study has revealed blood abnormalities in 94% of vaxxed patients.

-Thank God I never took the poison vax.

25) Fitting: The quadruple vaxxed Pfizer CEO has tested positive for the China Virus.

26) A Stanford epidemiologist says the new CDC China Virus guidance is an agency “admitting it was wrong.” Well, not in so many words.

-I think the American people are thirsty for these agencies to use the precise exact language: “We were wrong. We made a serious mistake.” I know this might open doors for lawsuits, even in these immunized cases, but it is what the American public deserves because they were wrong. Terribly wrong. Fatally wrong.

27) New Jersey governor Phil Murphy has ended China Virus testing mandates for teachers, child-care workers, and state contractors. Just a little late there, Phil.

28) And finally, a startup company has developed a “holographic conversational video experience” that allows mourners at funerals to have “conversations with the dead.”

-First, they’re called seances, and second, I think the first such conversation is likely to be by the family of the yahoo who invented this lunacy after he conveniently has the side effects of 30 China Virus vaxxes.

And That's Today's News…

