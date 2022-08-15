The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow August 15, 2022

The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) President Donald Trump ridiculed the notion that he had classified nuke documents at Mar-a-Lago. “A Hoax just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a hoax.”

2) Margo Cleveland argues that the way the search warrant was worded, the Department of IN Justice will find some crime, somewhere, with which to indict Trump. Hope she’s wrong.

THREADETTE: Late Friday evening, I figure out what was chaffing me about the search warrant. 1/ pic.twitter.com/OBhglo472l — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 14, 2022

3) Lyin’ Larry Hogan said the raid was a win for Trump as he was martyred.

4) Trump got a 10-point bump among Republicans after the heinous and illegal raid, taking a 40-point lead over non-competitor Governor Ron DeSantis.

5) In New York, Republican Lee Zeldin is surprisingly within striking distance of Governor Kathy Hoch-a-lugie.

6) Kollyfornia Governor Gruesome Newsom pushes desalinization as Kollyfornia dries out.

-Saudi Arabia has had that for some time.

7) “My Day with a Biteme Migrant”: the only person in New Kabul (New York) who was the least bit compassionate to this illegal bussed by Gov. Abbott was . . . the conservative writer from Breitbart.

8) The Southern Baptist Convention says it is under investigation by the DoJ.

-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya. Anyone who is standing up for ANY American values will be under investigation by the Department of Spooge.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Southern Baptist Convention says it is under investigation by Department of Justice. — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) August 12, 2022

9) David Horowitz writes accurately that the problem is that the Leftoids are engaged in a revolution against morality itself.

10) The elites are panicked, writes a former CIA analyst. How far will their loss of control go? (Good thing the CIA is rarely right).

11) Republicans have pulled even with DemoKKKrats among Texas Hispanics. So much for Lone Star Purpling.

12) UK Daily Mail gets the story wrong: Arizona’s current governor Doug Ducey started building a $6 million makeshift wall after dithering for four years but is not running for reelection. Arizona’s next governor will likely be Kari Lake.

13) The military hierarchy was plotting to overthrow President Trump cuz he wouldn’t give them a war—not to mention they were all engaged in insider fighting to advance their ranks. Disgusting.

14) The irrelevant Cankles slams the even more irrelevant Dinobernie in her new book: “I know the kind of things he says about women and to women.”

-You mean like, “You belong in jail?”

15) Boston’s Children’s Hospital has created a bizarre video promoting “gender-affirming” hysterectomies for kids.

Sick and criminal.

16) Kari Lake won the Arizona GOP governor’s primary despite being outspent 18:1.

17) Speaking of Arizona, Wall Street donations to Senator Enema skyrocketed just before she killed the DemoKKKrats’ tax on financial investors in the “Inflation Increase Act.”

18) And speaking of bizarre, a Minneapolis Teachers Union contract called for the layoff of white teachers first. Let’s hope they are all the union leaders.

19) The persecuted in America won’t take it forever.

20) Experts have warned that Kollyfornia faces a $1 trillion disaster: a flood “larger than any in world history.” It would submerge parts of New Calcutta (LA) and Sacramento.

-Dunno, I think a guy named Noah might disagree.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

21) Gee, AP admits the “Inflation Reduction Act” may have “little impact” on inflation—except to increase it.

22) Confounded Interest asks, “Is the Big Short’s Michael Burry Correct? US personal savings rate declined 44% in June.

23) Meanwhile, the U.S. 30-year mortgage rate climbed to 5.54%.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

24) Russia, which all news sources tell us is losing the Uke war, now controls $12.4 trillion of Ukraine’s energy, metal, and mineral deposits.

25) Liz Truss is ahead in the race to be Great Britain’s Prime Minister. While “conservative,” in England, this just means, Not Totally Socialist nor a member of the New World Odor.

26) While you were focusing on the illegal FascistBI raid, an “orgy” of violence has occurred in the Mexican border towns of Tijuana, Mexicali, Ensenada, Tecate, and others. This is all on the Demented Pervert. His propagation of an illegal cartel industry is directly responsible.

27) The techno-fecals are trying to end the uniqueness of humanity and break the sacredness of life.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

28) Actress Anne Heche has died at 53, never recovering from the car crash six days ago.

29) Toobin Snake Boogie (Jeffrey Toobin) has resigned from CNN to spend more time with himself. Or maybe he just wants to expose himself to a new audience.

30) Iran’s tolerant leader of TheReligionOfPeace (trademark) Ayatollah Khamenei praised the stabbing of Salman Rushdie.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

31) Vaxxes have already killed more than they saved.

32) A new study found that 29% of young people had heart problems after the second Pfizer dose.

33) In China-Virus-related news, binge-eating and lack of exercise during the lockdown triggered increases in gout.

34) And finally, an Iraqi actress has sued the Economist for depicting her as fat.

Cuz, you know, she is. If she’s “thin,” then I’m Chris Hemsworth.

And That’s Today’s News…

