Monday, August 15, 2022
Advertisement
Home Blog

Dark To Light: Crimes Against Humanity

By
Tracy Beanz
-

Today, Frank and UncoverDC’s Tracy Beanz tackle the vaccine agenda with the CDC rolling back its guidance and smacking the American people in the face simultaneously.

Then, it’s on to more Donald Trump raid information and speculation, as they round out this busy Monday with some clips from Kash Patel and Devin Nunes.

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:
Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneIn RadioGoogle Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

NEWS

© UncoverDC 2022
Subscribe to UncoverDC