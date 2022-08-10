The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow
IN POLITICAL NEWS
1) It’s not just Trump: the FascistBI has seized the phone of Pennsylvania Congressman Scott Perry.
2) We are rapidly separating the sheep from the goats when it comes to their statements on the lawless FascistBI raid on President Trump. Josh Hawley says Grand Moff Garland must resign.
So far strong words from Hawley, Lake, Vance, (very belatedly after a lame statement) Tim Scott, Gaetz, Massie, Stefanik and Oz with somewhat limp criticisms from DeSantis, McCarthy, Pence and Thune.
Still waiting on anything from Oz, Walker, Laxalt, and virtually nothing from Yertle.
3) The FascistBI took, among other things, a cocktail napkin from Trump’s residence in a previous search.
-Cocktail. Napkin.
4) Meanwhile, that paragon of solid character, Cankles, taunted Trump about the raid by plugger her own $32 hats that refer to her own email scandal.
-This perpetual grifter is one of the greediest people I know. She makes J. Paul Getty, who put a pay phone in his castle, look like a world-class philanthropist.
5) Experts and supporters agree the FascistBI raid has only boosted Trump’s 2024 run.
6) Pretty astounding when Nipplepin Venthoarder (Andrew Cuomo) criticizes the FascistBI for its raid.
7) DemoKKKrats facing a bleak November as districts that were Demented Pervert +10 are now vulnerable. It’s only August. By November we should be at districts that are Rutabaga +15 that are at risk.
8) A progressive (i.e., uber commie) pollster finds people oppose progressive policies and says DemoKKKrats should realize that Twitter isn’t “real life.”
9) Did I not tell you last week about the four murders of Muslims in New Mexico, and did I not mention that the Hoax News media didn’t say a word? Why not?
-Because the suspect was a Sunni Muslim engaged in honor killings.
10) Having been unable to put his own coat on, Rutabaga coughs repeatedly during a speech, shakes SpewMore’s hand, then forgot he shook SpewMore’s hand and shook it again.
-Someone, please put him in an institution that doesn’t have the presidential seal on it.
WATCH: In Seconds, Biden Forgets He Just Shook Chuck Schumer’s Hand
11) Moronic Mayor Eric the Red Adams threatens retaliation for Texas by “busing New Yorkers” for some “door knocking.”
-He does know Texans are armed, right?
12) This literally should be received with a slap in the head. Hers. Botoxic says Communist China is “one of the freest countries in the world.”
IN ECONOMIC NEWS
13) In Biteme’s booming economy, the U.S. labor productivity declined by 4.6%
14) The Walmart heirs completed a $4.65 billion deal to buy the Denver Broncos. I wonder if their roster will reflect everyday low prices?
15) VISA has suspended service on Pornhub. Hunter Biteme was deeply disappointed.
16) A YouGov poll says four out of five DemoKKKrats say the “Inflation Reduction Act” will not reduce inflation.
IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS
17) A rocker finally gets it right, as Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters backs Russia, calls Biteme a “war criminal” over Ukraine.
IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
18) One of Faux News’s early anchors, Uma Pemmaraju, has died at 64. No comments on whether it was vax related.
19) “That’s all.” The Elton John scored musical “Devil Wears Prada” suffers terrible reviews.
IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS
20) Denmark has ended its vaxxes of kids.
21) Our own Daniel Bobinski reports that the Biteme administration is seeking to reinstate the travel maskie mandate.
22) And finally, a “deeply disturbing” video of a self-driving Tesla showed it repeatedly running over a child-sized mannequin in controlled test conditions.
-Later, it was shown the car “thought” the mannequins were Dr. Fallacy. Tesla reportedly considering whether reprogramming is necessary.
And That’s Today’s News…
