IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Another whiff for the New Kabul Gestapo as Rudy Guliani is unlikely to face charges in a federal Lobbying probe.

2) Here it comes, just as I predicted. Any notion that Ron DeSantis would not be as demonized as Donald Trump is tripe. Liz Clusterbomb Cheney already calls him a “dangerous” alternative.

3) Watch out, the Russkies really were engaged in anti-American activities… by backing and supporting fascist so-called Antifa.

4) The insane D.A. Andrew Warren, fired by De Santis, claims he is still working—but the governor’s team says he cannot even get in the office.

5) A Houston gun “turn in” (not a buyback, cuz gubment never owned the guns) netted over 60 3D printed pistols. Literally, “people were printing guns” and turning them in for cash. Nice work if you can get it.

6) So we had Feds, we had fascist Antifa posing as MAGA, and now we have a DemoKKKrat staffer posing as an FBI agent to control the MAGA crowd on Patriot Day who escaped from cops on bikes in a police car chase.

7) The Pentagon said “Nyet” to a request from D.C. mayor Muriel Bow Wow Bowser for national guard assistance against the illegals bussed into D.C. by Arizona and Texas.

-Bwahahaha. Suck it, Bow Wow. Live with the hell your ilk votes on in other areas.

Arizona and Texas have bused thousands of migrants to D.C. since April. The Pentagon just rejected a request from D.C. seeking National Guard assistance in what the mayor has called a “growing humanitarian crisis.” https://t.co/75u32HBabx — POLITICO (@politico) August 5, 2022

8) A long but amazing thread on the origins of “semantic contagion,” which has affected both the China Virus and the transoid epidemic.

🧵A thread about social contagions: In 1972, British psychologist Gerald Russell treated a woman with an unusual eating disorder involving binging and purging. Over the next 7 years, he saw a further 30 woman presenting with the same condition./1 — Mia💚🤍💜 (@_CryMiaRiver) February 8, 2022

9) A metro Atlanta couple is charged with using adopted kids to make kiddie porn.

-Cuz, you know, there’s nothing wrong with allowing homosexuals to adopt kids, right?

10) A former Faux News reporter, Ed Henry, says that Faux was “trying to off Trump on election night.”

11) Another peaceful and tranquil weekend in the bucolic Benghazi-by-the-Lake, where only 47 were shot and 6 killed.

12) Interestingly, though, Benghazi-by-the-Lake is not the U.S. city with the highest murder rate, but New Haiti (New Orleans) at 36.8. Benghazi-by-the-Lake is only #15. And guess what all of them have in common?

13) In what should be front-page news, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died of a stroke after the Patriot Day (Jan. 6) events, in text messages to a friend, said, “Antifa sh*theads” led the shark attack.

14) DemoKKKrats, using Kampuchea Harris as the 51st vote, have advanced the “Inflation Reduction Act,” which is as accurately named as the “woman” Kaitlyn Jenner. It will add to inflation.

15) Meanwhile, in New Kabul (New York City), nearly 2,000 NYPD officers quit before getting full pensions, a 71% jump from 2021.

16) New Kabul is so dangerous even migrants who fled cartels now say they have “fear” of serious crime in Eric the Red’s beautiful paradise.

17) Speaking of murders, a serial killer is targeting Muslims in NM.

18) Of the 10 GOP impeachment voters, seven are gone (either primaried or resigned), Liz Clusterbomb Cheney will be gone in about 10 days, and Jamie Herrera Beutler is expected to lose to Joe Kent in Washington state.

19) You know how I hate news that begins “poised to,” “mulling,” “considering,” so take this with a grain of salt, but “Dems poised to make [the] IRS larger than [the] Pentagon, State Department, FBI and Border Patrol Combined.”

20) The Hill is concerned that a “far-right” mayor won the GOP primary for the Nashville House seat. Liberals are never “far left.” Ohhhh noooo. But any American is “far right” to the lunatoids in the Hoax Media.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

21) Fender guitar lays off hundreds in Kollyfornia.

22) Six Starburqa stores across the beautiful paradise of New Calcutta (Los Angeles) close due to such wonderful business conditions.

23) Journalists hooked an RV up to a $93,000 electric truck and found it wouldn’t make it 100 miles before needing a recharge.

-They’re lucky it didn’t catch on fire.

24) Oracle lays off hundreds of employees.

Oracle Lays Off Hundreds of Employeeshttps://t.co/xB9Yb24nYc — Michelle Long (@MicheIIeLong) August 5, 2022

25) Oh boy, says Rutabaga. The “sizzling” jobs data of+528 make a case for a bigger Fed rate hike, while real average hourly earnings drop to -3.8%.

26) Hundreds of small-fund truckers were unable to pay their drivers or buy fuel after CoreFund Capital, which supported them, failed.

27) Good news, as “Beyond Meat” goes rancid, Mcdonald’s drops the vegan meat substitute company.

28) Socialist Senator Dinobernie admits Biteme’s Inflation Reduction Act won’t matter a hill of beans.

29) Real housing growth in Sun Belt markets is collapsing.

30) It’s New Calcutta, after all (LA) but voters will be asked to decide if hotels should be forced to house homeless in vacant rooms (in which case no hotel would ever have a vacant room again because the homeless won’t leave.)

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

31) A leaked UN document says scientists working on the most authoritative study on climate change were urged to cover up the fact that the world’s temperature hasn’t risen for the last 15 years. 1998 was the hottest year on record, and temps have not exceeded it.

“Published next week, it is expected to address the fact that 1998 was the hottest year on record and world temperatures have not yet exceeded it, which scientists have so far struggled to explain.” — Kingmaker – Big IF! (True) (@KingMakerFT) August 4, 2022

32) Despite climate doomers, there is massive coral reef growth at the Great Barrier Reef.

33) An interesting study reverses the relationship between diabetes and heart disease. (The latter causes the former).

34) Wow. 400 million Chinese have cut ties with the ChiCom party! Is “China collapsing?”

35) From the Communist Broadcasting System (CBS), only 30% of weapons sent to the Ukes actually get there.

-The rest go in the Zalensky Special Christmas Fund.

36) Ukrainian human trafficking to UAE is admitted.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

37) Maybe Aaron Rogers of the Green Bay Packers wasn’t so naturally gifted at all: he revealed he went on Amazonian trips where he had psychedelic drug use that was followed by the best season of his career.

38) Clearly auditioning for the role of Epstein’s successor (who didn’t kill himself), actor Dane Cook (50) is accused of inviting girls as young as 14 to his “game night” parties. His fiancee was spotted at one when she was 17.

-Reportedly, NAMBLA is considering Cook for its Man of the Year award.

39) The Seekers (“Georgy Girl,” “I know I’ll Never Find Another You”) lead singer Judith Durham died at age 79.

-You’ll always be our Georgy Girl, Judith.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

40) Despite being one of the most highly-vaxxed nations in the world, Panama has one of the worst China Virus case rates in the Western Hemisphere.

41) And finally, Viagra use in men under 30 has grown. Maybe it’s the way today’s women so arouse men with their wokism.

And That’s Today’s News…

