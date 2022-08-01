The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The Rutabaga, who has been vaxxed, vaxxed again, boosted, and boosted again, now tests positive for the China Virus a second time. Gee, Demented Perv, do you think maybe it’s the vaxxes?

2) Biteme, under pressure, is closing gaps in Trump’s border wall as the illegals crisis hits election season.

3) No more “blind eyes:” The GOP announced it will begin investigations into numerous administration crimes after the fall’s red wave.

4) The “misery index” suggests a loss of at least 30 seats in the House for the DemoKKKrats.

5) Morning Consult’s GOP primary poll shows Donald Trump crushing Rick DeSantis.

6) New DNA national database means we are no longer “presumed innocent.” Is this the bureau of “pre-crime?”

7) Kollyfornia’s birth rate decline has been tied to vaxxes.

-Shocked. Shocked, I tell ya.

8) Speaking of Kollyfornia, Michael Lucci in the City Journal writes that far from a “national model,” Kollyfornia is a national warning about what happens when looney-leftoid policies reign.

9) Polls show that Biteme’s refusal to admit we are in a recession fuels Americans’ distrust of gubment.

10) A court has rejected Google’s attempt to dismiss Rumble’s antitrust lawsuit, ensuring discovery. Popcorn time.

11) Someone in Illinois has a $1.337 billion Mega millions lotto ticket.

-And has a tax bill of $450 million.

12) So ashamed of my state here: Northern Arizona U. has required not one, not two, not three, but FOUR “diversity” courses to graduate, but probably not one math course or one genuine history course.

13) A Kollyfornia Superior Court judge tossed a San Francisco law allowing illegal aliens to vote.

14) Steve Bannon purportedly threatened to “break [Kushner] in half” if he crossed him. Kush complained Bannon was leaking on Gary Cohn, Bannon claimed Cohn was the one leaking.

15) “Trained, armed, and ready to teach kindergarten.” We need more like this lady.

16) An Ohio man quit his job as a teacher after six years to take a job at Walmart because it pays $12,000 more per year.

17) An astounding “war” has broken out on Twit as Alex Berenson, who was banned by Twit for challenging the vax, has attacked lawyer Robert Barnes for saying the Alex Jones trial is a travesty (it is). Jones is being denied virtually any defense, and one juror has already asked if the principle in the Jones case could be applied to “election deniers.” But Berenson is all in for destroying Jones.

18) A transoid male cheerleader was cited for assault after choking out a teammate who called her a man with a penis. Which he is.

19) The incredible implosion of Kampuchea Harris’s team.

20) A Hawaii couple accused of stealing dead babies’ identities may have been Russkie spies.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

21)The inflation index the Fed watches has hit 6.8%, the highest level since 1982.

22) Baby formula out-of-stock levels hit 30%.

23) The U.S. has grounded its 330 F-35 jets due to an ejector seat problem, shortly after selling more than two dozen to the Poles.

24) Zuckerbucks is having trouble. First Fascistbook (Meta, which means “death” in Hebrew) dropped money by the boatload, and now Instagram’s effort to copy TikTok’s annoying videos is floundering.

25) Speaking of Fascistbook (“Meta” means death in Hebrew), Meta plunged from the 5th most valuable stock to 11th in just 10 months, losing $647 billion.

-Now, I know that’s not a lot of money to you or me, but . . . .

26) Housing markets have started to cool, and fast.

27) . . . while Portlanders are desperately seeking to sell off homes occupied by squatters.

28) Four in ten Americans have had to cut back on groceries due to Bidenflation.

29) Following banks in China that have refused to give depositors their money, an Irish bank now is following suit, and the manager is in hiding.

The new norm. and getting worse. pic.twitter.com/CrsBepifWZ — Mlaw (@Mlaw100) July 28, 2022

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

30) The Russkies have cut off gas supplies to Latvia, Poland, Finland, the Netherlands, and Denmark. Cities going dark to save power.

-Oh, Euros, this is just the beginning. The Russkies can do this all winter.

31) The ruble is soaring, and Pootie-Poot is stronger than ever: sanctions have backfired.

32) Russkies getting branded with a “Z” to show their support for the Uke war. This is dumber than the Uke flag emojis.

33) Two Saudi sisters who renounced Islam and fled to Australia were found dead five years later. TheReligionOfPeace trademark.

34) Shades of Jesus Carter in his Cardigan: the Spanish PM says he won’t wear a tie to combat the energy shortage caused by Uke sanctions. Yeah, Pedro, that will really make a difference.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

35) Spanish authorities are seeking an 8-year prison sentence for Columbian pop star Shakira for tax evasion.

36) “Top Gun: Maverick” has now moved into the 10 highest-grossing movies at the domestic box office of all time, eclipsing the “Avengers.”

37) Another rapper bites the dust, or, in this case, the bayou, as Louisiana rapper JayDaJoungman was shot by five men who killed him outside his home.

38) Nichelle Nichols, “Lt. Uhura” on the television series Star Trek, who with William Shatner performed the first main series interracial kiss on television, has died at age 89.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

39) A drunken bureaucrat played a key role in Colorado’s China Virus/lockdown policies and wasn’t investigated until three years after the first allegations.

40) In the first of what we hope are many more to come, health care workers won a $10.3 million lawsuit in Chicago against China Virus mandates.

41) So maybe this explains the Demented Pervert: a rapidly progressive brain degeneration has come from the China Virus vaxxes. And Ruty is one of the most vaxxed people on the planet.

42) And finally, a killer brain-eating Amoeba is lurking in the rivers and lakes of America this summer.

-I didn’t know Rob Reiner swam.

