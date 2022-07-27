The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Grand Moff Garland has opened an investigation into President Trump and his alleged “efforts to overturn the election results.”

-This will not end well for Grand Moff and his slimy allies.

2) For some time, people have wondered why President Trump has not announced his reelection bid, and I have said it has to do with money. Trump raised tons while the national Republican fundraising tanked: the NRCC and NRSC can still “mention his name,” but it is trickier if he is not a candidate.

3) A long way off, but a New Hampshire primary poll shows the Demented Pervert losing to Buttplugs.

4) Fallout continues from the West Virginia v. EPA case as the Atlantic moans that “Any agency that asserts authority over an issue of great economic and political significance could meet a hostile reception in the courts.” Yep. The USSC and the Fifth Circuit have struck potentially fatal blows to the administrative state.

BREAKING: Mike Pence chief of staff Marc Short accuses Matt Gaetz of child sex trafficking pic.twitter.com/1uMRVtJ9xx — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 26, 2022

6) Speaking of Tuppence, his endorsement of Karrin Taylor Robson in Arizona’s governor’s race backfired with Trump’s rally over the weekend for Kari Lake, who now leads by 11 points in the latest poll.

7) In other Arizona-related news, Blake Masters aims to be Trump 2.0, and he praised Trump, saying the movement was “bigger than Trump,” whereby he said the MAGA movement would be around for 50 years. “Mitch McConnell isn’t going to know what hit him.”

8) . . . and another Arizona story as the state offers a cash reward of $50,000 for arrests and convictions of vote-buying.

9) Senator Charles “Lawnmower” Grassley, who seems to only come alive in election years, sent a letter to Grand Moff Garland decrying the politicization of the FBI and saying it has an “existential” crisis in not investigating Hunter Biteme’s blackmail vulnerabilities.

NEW: Multiple “highly credible” FBI whistleblowers have come forward to senior Senate Republican @ChuckGrassley alleging widespread effort to downplay or discredit negative information about the President 's son Hunter Biden, according to letters @CBSNews https://t.co/hw5kGiTFVv pic.twitter.com/xAgMcpdXMu — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 26, 2022

10) Grassley’s action comes after several FBI whistleblowers contacted him about the Bureau’s efforts to derail the Hunter Biteme investigation.

-Great. Where were these heroes when the Bureau was engaged in the Russia Hoax?

11) Our own Michelle Edwards reports a huge victory in the “Quarantine Camp” case in New York against Gov. Kathy Hock-it-up Hochul.

12) Evil Rutabaga plans to give ID cards to millions of illegals who invaded the U.S. under his watch.

13) This is rich. In New Mogadishu (San Francisco), a restaurant owner has been fined by the city because of constant graffiti on his business—which it is the city’s job to prevent.

14) Rapper Rollie Bands dared his haters on Instagram to confront him. They did. He was shot dead outside his Tampa home five minutes later.

15) Another rapper, DaBaby, announces his support for “gangsta” Trump.

16) More of this is needed. GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz told a reporter that women protesting the repeal of Roe didn’t need to worry about abortion access because they were too “ugly and overweight” to get pregnant. When the reporter asked if those words might offend some, Great Gaetzby replied: “Be offended.”

17) The press sec for the Senior Skank, Dr. Jilly, has bailed from the White House.

18) Alex Jones’s Sandy Hook defamation trial begins now that the liberal Austin judges have removed almost every conceivable defense from him.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

19) Treasury Sec Janet Screamin’ and Yellin says no signs of a recession, ignoring the Atlanta Fed GDPNow tracker.

20) Wal-Mart slashed its second-quarter outlook, suggesting a recession is here.

21) New home sales fell 17% as recession alarms sound. (Median prices have fallen 9.7%).

22) Biteme sold six million barrels of U.S. oil from the strategic reserve to the ChiComs.

-The evil that is the jackal occupying the White House continues.

23) Vegas is water-shaming those who use too much liquid, including Mike Tyson, Imagine Dragons-Dan Reynolds, UFC’s Dana White, and the Sultan of Brunei.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

24) An astonishing moment in China as a man catches a toddler dropped six stories from a burning building.

Heroes among us. pic.twitter.com/PumEDocVvC — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) July 22, 2022

25) Reviving the Cold War, Russia will withdraw from the International Space Station after 2024.

26) The Ukes tried a covert op to lure Russkie pilots to defect, but Russia’s FSB instead got Uke agents to reveal sensitive info about their identities, sources, and anti-aircraft weapons.

27) Speaking of the Ukes, they have issued a blacklist of “propagandists” that includes Senator Rand Paul and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

28) And, thanks to the Uke war and German sanctions. Germany is now “on the brink” and headed for a recession with energy rationing.

29) How many times have we seen people die trying to take selfies or other photos of their locations? Now a Brit tourist was on his phone taking a selfie when he ran into a chopper’s tail rotor. (Friend denies, but the police report says otherwise).

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

30) Supposed blue-collar musician Bruce Springsteen—you remember him from the 70s?—has a tour in which some tickets are $5,000.

-I guess someone remembers him. Maybe cuz he was born to run.

31) I can’t even . . . A new Netflix doc covers the scandal of Notre Dame football star Manti Te’o, as a transoid man-turned-woman posed as his terminally ill girlfriend and faced her death.

-If you followed that, you’ve got more brain cells than I do.

32) So this is a thing now? Another theme park brawl near Universal Orlando.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

33) The Rutabaga, desperate to gin up another pandemic, has named a monkeypox coordinator.

34) A BioMed expert says that unvaxxed have graphene and self-assembling nanoparticles in their blood that was shed from the vaxxed!

35) Evil gnome Dr. Fallacy admits he lied about natural immunity from the China Virus.

-The Iron Maiden would be too good for this creepaholic.

36) And a new poll says a majority of parents will not give their kids under 5 the poison vax.

37) Lying Dr. Fallacy now claims he didn’t lock anything down.

38) And finally, the CEO of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers bought 50,000 Mega Millions lotto tickets—one for each employee—to have a shot at the $830 million jackpot. If one wins, they’ll all share the jackpot.

Suuuuuuure they will.

