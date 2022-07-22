On his 4-day trip to the Middle East, Joe Biden gave a new definition to Barack Obama’s foreign policy of “Leading from Behind,” and it is not good. “The Shot Heard Round the World” refers to the opening gunshot in April 1775 in the opening battle of our War of Independence from the tyranny of King George and the British Empire. Americans were seeking their God-given rights of independence. “The fist bump seen around the world” will be forever remembered as the greeting Joe Biden gave Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud when, with his hat in his hand, he proceeded to beg him for more oil— sacrificing our energy independence.

Fist bumps are a traditional way to say “way to go” to a friend and ally. You see them in baseball dugouts when a player is greeted by his teammates after hitting a home run or making a great catch.

In Saudi Arabia, the world saw a picture worth a thousand words. The picture they saw was akin to Biden telling the world: I was just kidding when I called the Prince a Pariah. I am now telling you that all is well with Saudi Arabia and its brutal regime. It doesn’t matter how many Washington Post journalists they order dismembered.

Democratic Senator Chris Coons told CNN’s Jake Tapper:

“… that fist bump photograph, I think a lot of Americans saw that and were revolted by it.”

Saudi Arabia got everything they wanted: an audience on their terms with the American President. Presidents only visit peer nations. Now Biden has made them our peer for the first time, regardless of their human rights record. So, what did we get in return? As Kellyanne Conway stated, “not even enough oil for the Tinman’s can in the Wizard of Oz.”

So, why did he humiliate our great country? The answer is plain and simple. The far left-wing radicals that control the Democrat Party do not want the energy independence that President Trump delivered. If it truly were about the existential threat of climate change, as they claim, they would not want to drill anywhere. In fact, they would insist on drilling—if it had to be done—in a country with an EPA, not Saudi Arabia.

Since day one of his administration, Biden has done everything in his power to destroy our energy industry. His party is against our energy sector period. Why? It is all about our freedom as ordinary citizens. They only believe in the freedom of liberal elites. Energy independence gives us all independence from their government edicts. So, what horrible regime will he beg next for oil? Iran, who now claims they have the enriched uranium to make the nukes to destroy Israel? Will they choose Venezuela, which has invited China to be their partner in energy and infrastructure development, giving our biggest adversary a major foothold in our hemisphere? We may get a little bit more oil from Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Venezuela, but at what cost to our world standings and energy independence? We can produce oil cleaner and more efficient for our use within our borders. We can then export our excess capacity to our true allies worldwide.

President Trump fully embraced President Reagan’s “Peace through Strength” doctrine and actions. This primarily requires strength in all areas of our energy sector. When our energy sector is weak and dependent, there can be no true peace in the world. This is not a Republican policy; it is an America policy.