UncoverDC’s Tracy Beanz flies solo today after a scheduling snafu on her part, and the information is flowing. She goes over the Joshua Schulte verdict, a long bit on the Ray Epps puff piece on Revolver news, and also gets into some CRAZY election integrity news from Georgia.

Finally, she ends with the crazy story about the 10-year-old rape victim who has now been identified, and a hearty weekend goodbye!

Don’t forget to support our Locals page for more!

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!