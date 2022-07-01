The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) In the Trump contempt case in New York, a judge ruled that he is no longer in contempt of court.

-See how easy that was?

2) The Supremes, leaving the stage for the session, belt out one more hit: in W. Virginia v. EPA, they ruled that the agency must point to “clear congressional authorization” for any authority it claims. Roberts, writing for the majority, said the issue was whether Congress meant to confer the power the agency asserted and whether Congress did not use oblique language to empower an agency to go rogue. Congress, Roberts wrote, “intends to make major policy decisions itself, not leave those decisions to agencies.”

-Big, big blow to the Deep State and regulatory creep.

3) Trump’s endorsed candidates on Tuesday night went 12-0, making him 144-10 in his endorsement wins. But you know, he doesn’t have the juice he used to . . . .

4) Just one of those was Mike Ezell, who ousted RINO Steven Palazzo (who had hung onto his seat for a decade).

5) Now 58 incumbent House members are out, including 34 DemoKKKrats. Recall earlier I said we would probably be at 35 DemoKKKrats retiring before this was over.

6) DemoKKKrat Senator Pat “Leaky” Leahy, 82, broke his hip and will have surgery. This may temporarily cause a GOP tilt because, unlike the House, voting in the Senate must be done in person.

7) This makes Biteme’s timing all the more comical: the Rutabaga calls for eliminating the filibuster to legalize abortion nationwide.

-Now ya ain’t got the votes, ya piece of fecal-snot. But even if you did, statute legislation doesn’t overrule the Constitution. Double loss on you.

8) New tests of ballots in Maricopa County’s fraudulent computer system revealed “predetermined algorithms and strategically inserted ballots” in the 2020 election.

9) Same story, different day. The Rutabaga hits an all-time low in Morning Consult poll (38%).

Biden's net approval rating at all-time low in Morning Consult Poll (06/22-28) Biden Job Approval

Approve 38%

Disapprove 55% N of 45,000 has by far the largest sample size of any poll of Biden's job approvalhttps://t.co/mkPH878z88 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 30, 2022

10) . . . and hits a shocking 31% in Civiqs, which has been a leading pollster this cycle.

11) Another poll, by NPR/Ipsos, shows nearly 2/3s of Americans oppose letting transoid men posing as women to compete against women.

An NPR/Ipsos poll shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans are opposed to allowing transgender women and girls to compete on teams that align with their gender identity. https://t.co/RWuhcibQuM — NPR (@NPR) June 29, 2022

12) That didn’t take long: the Rutabaga managed to erode trust in government lower than Watergate.

13) Arizona joins other states with the revival of its pre-Roe ban on all abortions except in the case of a threat to the life of a mother. (The “trigger law” was passed in March).

14) Watergate editor at the Washington Compost, Barry Sussman, is dead. There is increasing evidence that the CIA was right in the middle of the Watergate Affair and was pulling a Deep State op to get Nixon out. If correct, Sussman was a part of that op.

15) Researchers have made an important breakthrough in the treatment of stroke with a “well-tolerated drug, commonly used.”

16) Kollyfornia’s DOJ had a data breach that exposed personal info on all the state’s concealed carry permit holders.

-It was an accident. Um-hum. Yes. Yes, it was.

17) Speaking of Kollyfornia, the smog-ridden cesspool has made history by being the first state in the union to offer food stamps to illegals.

18) Intra-coalition shifts in power have empowered the very educated and very liberal and very white DemoKKKrat elites over everyone else, and that is causing “dysfunction.” DemoKKkrats have moved left and changed their communication style, losing Hispanic voters.

My view is that that there have been massive intra-coalition shifts in power that have empowered very educated and very liberal voters (who are much whiter than the Democratic base) at the expense of everyone else and that this is causing a lot of dysfunction pic.twitter.com/KdIR5Tjk41 — (((David Shor))) (@davidshor) June 29, 2022

19) As if the Supreme Court’s tour de force this session wasn’t enough, they agreed to listen to the gerrymandering case from NC. This has the whackadoodle left in a spin.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

20) Home listings have surged as the Fed rate increases kick in.

21) “Freeper” (i.e., poster at the Free Republic) daniel1212 notes that U.S. levels of crude oil in 2021 were the third highest in history, unmatched globally (20%) but U.S. refining capacity is at its lowest mark in eight years due to greenweenieism.

22) The S&P posts its worst first half since 1970.

23) Grocery cart inflation is the highest in 42 years.

24) One thousand Delta pilots are picketing at airports while 75,000 American Airlines passengers have had flights canceled. Newark’s airport hardest hit.

25) The Rutabaga promises pain for Americans at the pump for “as long as it takes” to get rid of Pootie-poot.

-I think it will take two more years to get rid of Rutabaga.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

26) The creator of the long-running hit TV show “Friends” has apologized for the lack of diversity on the show and pledged $4 million to an African-American Studies Department. Meanwhile, “Friends” continues in syndication everywhere, having the last laugh.

27) Jordan Peterson was suspended from Twit after tweeting that actress Ellen Page had her breasts removed by a criminal physician.

-When Jordy’s right, he’s right.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

28) Pootie-poot says that western leaders would look disgusting topless.

-When he’s right, he’s right.

29) Germany is the first country in the world to hit the “green energy” wall, as in, there ain’t none.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

30) Our own Michelle Edwards reviews the miscarriage of declining fertility rates and the vaxxes.

31) Finally, a brawl over a threesome erupted on a Carnival Cruise ship dance floor, lasting over an hour and spanning five floors. Over 60 people were involved.

-Wait, this was a threesome, not a “sixty-some.” Something tells me more than three people were doing the horizontal mambo on the dance floor.

