IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) More than one million voters have switched to the GOP in a warning for the DemoKKKrats. (This ain’t the half of it: millions of Republicans, such as myself and Mrs. LS switched from the Republicans in protest to their shabby treatment of Trump over the Steal—but will be surefire GOP voters in the fall.

2) Rasmussen showed an 8-point lead for the GOP in the generic ballot, increasing from 5 last week. Yeah, all that bad news about guns and Roe really is hurting Republicans.

Rasmussen is showing an 8 point lead for the GOP after a 5 point lead last week so a 3 point gain. https://t.co/X3cUcsJM6k — YoungMAGA2002 (@YoungMAGA2002) June 27, 2022

3) The Rutabaga’s average in RealClearPolitics has fallen below 39%, to 38.9%, or 10 points lower than the hated Drumpf! Not shown here, but Civiqs has Biteme at 32% for the second day, the fifth day out of eight at 32%.

BREAKING: Biden’s job approval rating hits an ALL-TIME LOW on the Real Clear Politics average of polls, sinking below 39%. Biden's RCP net approval is almost 10 points LOWER than Trump's at this point in office 38.9% approve, 56.9% disapprove (net: -18) pic.twitter.com/QoC2OjlWyr — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 27, 2022

4) In the peaceful and tranquil Benghazi-by-the-Lake, residents apparently were outraged at the fact that both Norway and South Africa had mass shootings that threatened to eclipse the lakeside paradise’s record, and responded with an energetic weekend that saw 25 shot and five killed.

5) Texas to threaten companies that fund out-of-state abortions such as Citibank.

6) Another corrupt DemoKKKrat—but I repeat myself. Congressman Bobby Rush used his campaign funds to pay his wife and ex-con son thousands.

7) Well, there ya go. You can’t even trust robots: “We’re at risk of creating a generation of racist and sexist robots,” says a study of artificial intelligence that becomes bigoted.

-Apparently, it watched too many episodes of “The View.”

8) The mother who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends at Uvalde claims she is being harassed by the cops.

9) A CNN DemoKKKrat-posing-as-a-Republican, Fat Ana Navarro, said we should support abortion to kill off autistic and mentally ill people such as her own family.

-Why don’t these people never start with themselves?

10) Why Biteme’s “green energy” policies will “end in tears.”

11) Senator Josh Hawley’s wife Erin helped shape the legal arguments in the Dobbs case.

Erin Hawley — married to Josh Hawley — helped shape the legal arguments in the Mississippi case that became the vehicle for the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. https://t.co/moyyAsVmbK — Axios (@axios) June 26, 2022

12) Biteme’s sex police on campus threaten to gut due-process rights for college kids accused of sexual misconduct. Hunter Biteme is excluded, of course.

13) IRS audits of public charities are becoming more common.

14) Trump had launched an ingenious and devastating attack on the Deep State. Biteme repealed it, but Trump can restore it, with his first order, in 2025.

15) Zen Master tells me that the 3-judge panel charged with taking up the case at the Fifth Circuit that deals with DACA, is overwhelmingly “Trumpian” and on our side. To quote Zen Master: “DACA is dead.”

This involves DACA. 1. Zero implemented DACA.

2. Trump rescinded it.

3. The Robert's court in 2020 invalidated Trump's action, but under the Administrative Services Act (he didn't do it right bureaucratically).

4. TX sued the US challenging DACA.

5. Biteme defended DACA. — Other_Walls (@WallsOther) June 27, 2022

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

16) Take that Euros. The Russkies just defaulted on foreign debt for the first time since 1918.

17) The G-7 has announced a $600 billion plan to rival China’s Belt and Road.

-Like all gubment plans, including China’s, this will be a waste of money.

18) Pending home sales plunge 12%.

19) Honda and other motorcycle manufacturers will end production of 20 motorcycles due to emission standards.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

20) Tennis star Naomi Osaka and basketballer and Rhodes Scholar LeBrewski James started a new company called Hana Kuma. In Japanese, it means “flower bear” (as if anyone has ever seen a flower bear) but in Swahili, it means “Woman without a vagina,” which pretty much describes Lia Thomas.

21) A transoid 29-year-old ex-Navy father of three, beat a 13-year-old girl in New Kabul’s Board street skating event.

22) “Elvis” dethrones “Top Gun: Maverick” with a $31 million weekend.

-Thank you. Thank you verah muuucccchh.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

23) Hunter Biteme did business with a criminal known as the “spy chief of China.”

-Nothing to see here, folks. Move along.

IN INTERGALACTIC NEWS

24) Dozens of sailors confirm their warships were swarmed by at least 100 UFOs while Navy chiefs try to dismiss them as drones.

-“It’s a drone.”

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

25) China’s population suffered more mental health issues than other nations during the lockdowns. Shocked!

26) A new study in Nature (is that “scientific” enough for ya?) says that the risk of being hospitalized with heart inflammation is up to 44 times higher following a China Virus vax.

27) The CDC hid adverse event information. Again, shocked!

28) A Louisiana court agreed to review its own April ruling allowing Biteme to require federal employees to be vaxxed.

29) And finally, the appetite for frogs’ legs in France and Belgium is driving species to extinction.

-But at the rate Europe is descending into Maloch-ery, God may rain frogs on them anyway.

30) Well, one more: a swarm of “Mormon” crickets has descended on Oregon.

-How do they know the crickets are Mormons? Are they wearing white shirts and ties and traveling in twos?

And That’s Today’s News…

