IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Yet another poll shows the Rutabaga in the 30s, while the 538 average has fallen to 39.5 despite some D+7 polls.

Biden’s Approval Rating Sinks to New Low Among adults (1,012):

Approve 37%

Disapprove 54%

.

Among registered voters (836):

Approve 39%

Disapprove 56% Engine Insights / 6/17-20https://t.co/KTwfKY3QL5 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 21, 2022

2) While Civiqs, which I maintain is a leader (vs. lagger) pollster, shows the Rutabaga at 32% for a second straight day.

NEW: @Civiqs | 06/20 Biden Job Approval

Approve 32%

Disapprove 56% Independents

Approve 20%

Disapprove 67% Approve/Disapprove

TX: 26/62

AZ: 28/62

GA: 28/60

FL: 30/59

NV: 32/57

NM: 32/55

MI: 33/57

PA: 33/54

MN: 35/54

OR: 36/51

NH: 37/53

MA: 41/45https://t.co/aNSbAOfokX — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 21, 2022

3) Infighting as Biteme’s aides attack Kampuchea to prevent her from invoking the 25th Amendment. Course, she’s as looney as the Rutabaga.

4) Video showed law enforcement inside the Uvalde school with guns and shields a full 46 minutes before they entered the classroom with the shooter. Inexcusable.

Law enforcement officers are shown on video inside Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School at 12:04 p.m. on May 24. They have guns. They have shields. Police did not enter the classroom where the shooter was for another 46 minutes. https://t.co/LPsugwQ0Oj pic.twitter.com/QJqxIv6mpd — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) June 21, 2022

5) Biteme isn’t the only one in Washington with putrid ratings: Congress now has an approval of only 18%, the lowest in any midterm election year.

Gallup poll: Congressional Approval Sinks to 18% — Lowest in any Midterm Election Year pic.twitter.com/NwADzYdpnB — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 21, 2022

6) In Kollyfornia, the state’s lawmakers have been asked to approve a bill to ask voters to amend the state constitution to protect abortion rights.

-Er, sorry Kollyfornians: in conflict between the U.S. Constitution (and/or interpretations of it by the USSC) and state constitutions, the U.S. wins. See the battle with the Mormons over Utah statehood with polygamy, for example, or Arizona’s constitution that was rejected until it came into line with then-approved ban on initiative, referendum, and recall.

7) Interesting take on crime by John Kline: blacks commit animal cruelty at almost the same rate they commit other acts of violence. It is a way to get the left to talk honestly about crime.

8) Speaking of race violence, in peaceful and tranquil Benghazi-by-the-Lake, the weekend toll was a mere 47 hit by gunfire and only five killed.

9) And in the equally peaceful and safe borough called Washington D.C., Supreme Court security has been heightened ahead of the Dobbs decision.

10) Profile of a hero: Mississippi’s attorney general who could end Roe.

11) The Supes struck down a Maine tuition policy that barred religious schools, 6-3.

12) Leftists, predictably, are going nuts over this case.

13) In more good news, DemoKKKrats are losing ground with the fastest-growing political bloc, Asians.

14) In a rare piece of useful reporting by the heinous National Review, the Progtoids are at each others’ throats so much they can’t get anything done: “It’s hard to find a Washington-based progressive organization that hasn’t been in tumult, or isn’t currently in tumult.”

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

15) A mere accounting error: Texas A&M has failed to report $100 million in research funds that came from the Russkies and Qatar.

16) There may never be another refinery built in America, based on the same process that was used to eliminate construction of new nuke plants says Jazz Shaw.

17) “Affordable housing” in New Calcutta (i.e., Los Angeles) now costs about $1 million per apartment to build. Doesn’t sound very affordable to me.

18) American airlines has ended service to three destinations and saw 3,600 flights delayed due to the pilot shortage. Were these due to the China Virus vaxxes, firings, and pilots leaving rather than get the vax? Enquiring minds want to know…

19) The war on fossil fuels by Biteme is causing pain with little climate payoff. As predicted.

20) Existing home sales dropped 3.3%, while the median home price increased 14.8% in May.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

21) A new wave of high-tech pitching machines can throw like any Major League Baseball ace—well, that is if you exclude Gaylord Perry and other great spitballers.

22) Ed Sheeran and his co-writers were awarded over 900,000 pounds sterling in legal costs after winning his High Court victory over the song “Shape of You.”

23) Netflix has lost 70% of its value, shed 200,000 subscribers, and has prepared to cut more employees.

-Guess “The Staircase” just wasn’t that compelling?

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

24) If ever a nation needed Margaret Thatcher, the UK has seen its biggest rail strike in 30 years bringing the nation to a standstill.

25) True dat! The Uke war has blown up the EU’s superpower delusion.

IN GALACTIC NEWS

26) Here comes the sun! A solar storm will hit the earth with a gigantic blast that has doubled in size in the last 24 hours.

27) And finally, a new study says moaning is not a good measure of a female orgasm.

-Mainly because it’s coming from the men.

