1) Donald Trump has become more popular since the Patriot Day (January 6) protest.

2) And yet another poll showing President Trump soundly defeating the Demented Pervert and/or Kampuchea Harris for the presidency.

NEW: @RedfieldWilton / 06/15 President: 2024 General Election

(R) Trump 41% (+3)

(D) Biden 38% (R) Trump 43% (+6)

(D) Harris 37% 35% – Biden Approval (lowest ever)

23% – Biden Approval among Indies 1,500 LV https://t.co/ycu9HlVQdQ — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 17, 2022

3) Biteme falls to his lowest point ever, with Civiqs having him at 32% approval. Given margin of error, he may well be in the 20s right now.

Biden's public approval falls to 32%, lowest of his presidency – Civiqs poll Biden Job Approval

Approve 32%

Disapprove 57% Independents

Approve 20%

Disapprove 67% Approve/Disapprove

AZ: 28/62

GA: 28/60

NV: 32/59

MI: 33/56

PA: 33/56

NH: 36/54

NJ: 37/51https://t.co/aNSbAOfokX — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 19, 2022

4) Speaking of falling, the Rutabaga fell off a bike. While standing still.

5) Finally: a duly elected body—the Texas state Republicans—have declared Biteme “not legitimately elected.”

-Hallelujah and pass the potato salad.

6) A White House official admits Biteme’s aides are “tapped out” after the Rutabaga failed in multiple crises, and that many will leave before midterms.

7) Steve Bannon predicts an “80-100 seat pickup” in the House and will shatter the DemoKKKrats and the GOP will rule for the next 100 years.

-Works for me.

8) Cool: the Kentucky Supreme Court holds that police acquisition of real-time cell phone data constitutes a warrantless, unreasonable search.

9) A historic win last week by Republican Mayra Flores in Texas was the latest canary in the coal mine that Hispanics are ditching the DemoKKKrat Party.

10) School board shifts are coming as parents enter races.

11) The governing body that oversees swimming has banned males from competing as females. Thank God.

12) Louisville’s white mayor Greg Fischer was punched as he attended a Juneteenth event.

13) Trump-endorsed Kari Lake now leads the Arizona governor’s race by double digits.

14) You know how I feel about “quasi” news such as “prepared to,” “poised to,” blah, blah but here it is: AP says the justices are “poised” to hear an elections case brought by the GOP.

-Just two years too late, but ok.

15) Great point: “Nobody asked ‘Who’s in charge?’ under Trump.”

16) A desperate Homeland Security Secretary is funneling funds to plug holes in Trump’s border wall, even as Biteme tells Congress to cut off funds. Moronskis.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

17) Transportation secretary Buttplugs has warned the U.S. might act against airline cancellations after he had to take a train from Washington D.C. to New York. What, Buttplugs, no bike?

18) With the Biteme Recession looming, Americans have started to pull back on travel and restaurants.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

19) The Trump-hating Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis was arrested for sexual assault in Italy.

20) This is how bad “Light-in-the-Loafers-Year” is: “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which all critics agree is horrible, is dominating it.

-Course, I guess the two franchises could merge and have homosexual raptors.

21) Speaking of Groomer Mountain, a Disney bus driver was among the 12 suspects arrested in an undercover child predator investigation.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

22) The risk of worldwide famine has increased due to the Uke war.

23) Meanwhile, Biteme tries to climb down from the Uke ledge.

24) And the Hoax News media has begun to prepare Americans for the Ukes’ military collapse.

25) What is the meaning of this? Huge. The globalist world order is coming to an end as the West is headed for a “change of elites.”

26) Germany’s economy is in big trouble.

27) Columbia has elected its first leftist. Soon to go the way of Venezuela.

28) Meanwhile, Spain’s conservative People’s Party has won a resounding solo victory in Andalusia.

29) The Russians claim to have taken out 50 Uke generals and officers in a single missile strike.

-Hey, the Ukes claim this stuff every day.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

30) There has a been a surge in disability claims tied to the vaxxes.

31) Microsoft News rapidly deleted a study that showed that severe China Virus is rarely found in those who didn’t receive a vax.

32) What is graphene oxide and why is it killing people as a part of the China Virus vax?

33) Niiiiice. “The Dam is broken” after an appellate court has ruled that the Oceana Grille in New Orleans can seek damages for the China Virus shutdowns. Now, allow them to sue individuals such as the scrotumpimple governor.

34) Finally, a new movie “Reagan” is set to appear in early 2023, starring Dennis Quaid as the former great president.

-Good thing it wasn’t Randy Quaid. He could steal the whole movie by saying, in his best Reagan voice, “Well, shitter’s full.”

And That’s Today’s News…

