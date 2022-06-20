Frank and Beanz take a meandering trip down culture and politics lane today with a talk about degeneracy, how the purity test seems to be dropping away, and even some talk about slavery and women’s suffrage.

Make sure to check the show notes today for a ton of links!

Don’t forget to sub to our Locals page for more!

Frank and Beanz take a meandering trip down culture and politics lane today with a talk about degeneracy, how the purity test seems to be dropping away, and even some talk about slavery and women’s suffrage.

Make sure to check the show notes today for a ton of links!

Don’t forget to sub to our Locals page for more!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!