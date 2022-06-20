Frank and Beanz take a meandering trip down culture and politics lane today with a talk about degeneracy, how the purity test seems to be dropping away, and even some talk about slavery and women’s suffrage.
Make sure to check the show notes today for a ton of links!
Don’t forget to sub to our Locals page for more!
Frank and Beanz take a meandering trip down culture and politics lane today with a talk about degeneracy, how the purity test seems to be dropping away, and even some talk about slavery and women’s suffrage.
Make sure to check the show notes today for a ton of links!
Don’t forget to sub to our Locals page for more!
LINKS WE DISCUSSED
Click Arrow to Listen
You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:
Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!
LINKS WE DISCUSSED
- Politico.com: How elites misread public opinion
- AZCentral.com: Kari Lake attacks drag shows but she let her daughter watch one????
- NYPost.com: Detransitioned teens explain why they regret changing genders
- ABCNews.go.com: 6 in 10 Americans say Trump should be charged for January 6th riot
- Politico.com: Social conservation crowd cheers Herschel Walker after revelation of undiscussed children
- Breitbart.com: Comedian W. Kamau Bell urges dads to fight for abortion in Father’s Day PSA