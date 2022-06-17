It’s the first show where Frank is back full time and we get right into it. Beanz goes over a high-level review of the case of Joshua Adam Schulte, the alleged CIA leaker, and what is missing from the case.

Then, we get into all things culture and news and share a laugh.

If you wanted to watch the circus, it’s linked below. We will be back with bells on this coming Monday, so stay tuned!

Don’t forget to sub to our Locals page for more!

Click Arrow to Listen

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!