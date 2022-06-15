The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The polls are actually systemically biased against conservatives and the current polling for DemoKKKrats is worse than major pollsters show. Biteme is likely six percent worse than most polls show (which is why I keep saying Civiqs is a leading indicator). “Any DemoKKKrat who leads by 3% or less is likely to lose.”

2) The examiner looking at Hunter Biteme’s laptop said he recovered 160,000 deleted files from his laptop.

3) Liz Clusterbomb Cheney threw a fit when it was announced that there would be no Trump criminal referral for January 6/Patriot Day. As we all expected.

4) Mayor Muriel Bow Wow Bowser in D.C. added a 51st star to all the American flags displayed ahead of flag day. This is, by the way, a violation of federal law. She is far more in violation of federal law than anything Donald Trump ever did.

5) A sane majority in a New York court rules that an elephant isn’t entitled to habeas corpus.

-An elephant. And there were dissents. Likely Biteme Supreme Court nominees.

6) The recall of the SF DA showed that DemoKKKrats have continued to lose minority voters and that the people who wanted to keep the DA were the rich whites.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

7) Inflation climbed to 10.8% in May, hovering at a 40-year high.

8) April home prices grew at 20.9% year over year as the fed has been slow to remove the massive monetary stimulus.

9) Treasury curves have gone negative as mortgage rates have hit 6.1%.

10) Biteme suggests a national “gas tax holiday” is on the table to lower gas prices. First, good—there should never be a federal gas tax. But second, while this might take gas down $.16 cents a gallon, the impending rises will eat that up before anyone would even notice it.

11) The Winkelvoss twins stopped at an Asbury Park club to perform “Don’t Stop Believin’” on stage after losing $2 billion each and laying off 10% of the employees in their crypto company’s collapse.

uh so i saw the winklevoss twins' band? tonight? like, it's really them pic.twitter.com/xVqYwQrztL — Arch Nem (@arch_nem) June 10, 2022

12) For some, a ray of sunshine in today’s economic news: Zuckerberg, Musk, Bezos, and fellow uber-rich have lost $1.4 trillion in the collapse of the economy.

13) Expect brownouts in Illinois.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

14) The new “Lightyear” movie will not be allowed in 14 countries due to homosexual/transoid themes.

-Perhaps Disney should rename this “Lightyear in the Loafers.”

15) Blind Lemon Don questioned whether the Demented Pervert is mentally competent.

Lemon: “Does the president has the stamina, physically and mentally, do you think to continue on even after 2024?” Press Sec: “That is not a question that we should be even asking” pic.twitter.com/HVN16FvQ9k — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 14, 2022

16) This chick adds new levels to the word stupid: Amber (“don’t poop the bed”) Heard repeats the charge that Captain Jack Sparrow hit her, after being slapped (no pun intended) with an $8 million defamation suit over saying . . . that Captain Jack hit her.

17) Sad: former NBA player Delonte West who earned over $16 million while playing was seen begging on a roadside.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

18) Russian oil profits have shot up after “muh sanctions.”

19) “There is no military path for Ukraine to defeat Russia.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

20) Children are getting up to three viruses at a time due to their immune systems being compromised by China Virus measures.

21) Even Newsweek has figured out why the CDC has no credibility now.

22) And finally, a Tik Tok plus-size model was asked to leave a horse riding session because she “weighed too much.”

-This brings up the incident with former president William Howard Taft, who weighed over 300 pounds. He took ill in the Philippines and rode a horse up to a resort to convalesce. When he cabled back that he had ridden up to the ranch, the Secretary of State cabled back, “How’s the horse?”

And That’s Today’s News…

