IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) More whispers of DemoKKKrats telling the Rutabaga he shouldn’t run in 2024. “To say our country is on the right track would flagrantly depart from reality,” said one DNC member; David Axelrod blamed Biteme’s age, saying he “looks his age and isn’t as agile in front of a camera as he once was.”

In other words, Biteme can no longer lie and get away with it.

2) After languishing for days at 34%, the Rutabaga ticked down in the Civiqs poll to 33%. I have maintained that for this cycle Civiqs appears to be the leading indicator, not a lagging indicator, and it portends a trip into the 20s for the Demented Pervert in the near future.

Biden approval rating drops to 33 percent, hitting new low in Civiqs poll Biden Job Approval

Approve 33%

Disapprove 56% Independents

Approve 21%

Disapprove 66% Approve/Disapprove

AZ: 30/60

GA: 31/58

GA: 32/57

NV: 33/57

PA: 34/56

WI: 35/56

MI: 35/54https://t.co/aNSbAOfokX — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 12, 2022

3) The jury is in, so to speak, with the DemoKKKRats Patriot Day (Jan. 6) hearings a bomb, beaten out by a “Young Sheldon” rerun.

4) Slate whines that the Patriot Day (Jan. 6) defendants are “getting off easy.” Riiiiiight. Many have been held for over a year without trial.

5) Canary in the coal mine alert! A veteran appeals judge has withdrawn from the Ohio 6th District Appeals Court ballot. This DemoKKKrat knew he was going to lose.

6) DemoKKKrats have effectively put out a contract on Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

7) In the Dobbs “watch,” the Supreme Court added two opinion days next week, though it added last Wednesday and still only produced two opinions that week.

8) Looks like the Gateway Pundit lost round one of a defamation suit when a federal judge remanded a case back to Missouri courts in a challenge about “diversity jurisdiction.”

9) Drones that swarmed U.S. warships off the coast of Kollyfornia in 2019 were from a mysterious Hong Kong-registered spy ship. Nothing to see here, folks, just Chicoms being Chicoms.

10) A judge has ordered Texas to suspend child abuse investigations against three families with so-called transoid children. (Clue: A child cannot know if he or she is a transoid).

11) A Kollyfornia plane crashed into a strawberry field, killing the pilot. In this case, it really was strawberry fields forever.

12) “ShutDownDC” plans a “blockade” at the Supreme Court. Hmm. Think we’ll see any Congressional hearings on these diaperdippers?

13) No effect from Kollyfornia’s red flag law: Journal of the American Medical Association.

14) In peaceful and tranquil Benghazi-by-the-Lake over the weekend, a mere 21 people were shot, and only four fatally so.

JUST IN: At least 21 people shot, 4 fatally, so far this weekend in Chicago – WLSTV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 12, 2022

15) New Kabul cop exit, as more NYPD police are on pace to quit or retire in record numbers. Who can blame them with Eric the Red Adams running the city?

16) The Demented Pervert’s claim that the U.S. has the “fastest-growing economy in the world” is another Rutabaga lie: 50 countries including the UK are surging ahead.

17) Remember those 17,000 duplicate ballots in AZ that gave Biteme his edge? Now a Maricopa County spokesperson admits another 20,000 “late” ballots were scanned without verification, almost certainly a crime. That would mean Trump won Arizona by a whopping 40,000 at least! And that’s just in Maricopa County.

18) You can tell by how the lib rags are pre-reacting that the Supreme Court decisions that are coming in the next two weeks will not be good for them. Here is a pre-reaction to limiting the EPA’s power, saying it could “defang” Washington.

-Good. Washington should be massively defanged.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

19) This story claims Chicom exports are ready to jump, contrary to other press reports.

20) “The numbers are catastrophically bad,” says one economist of the coming inflation wave.

21) A Trafalgar Group poll found that 53% of Americans think Biteme is intentionally causing gas prices to rise to make us less dependent on fossil fuels. This includes over half of indies and one-quarter of all DemoKKKrats.

22) Now this is ‘Merica: a fifth-generation cattle rancher aims to build the biggest U.S. beef plant.

23) Just the latest Kollyfornia casualty: Smithfield foods, citing high operational costs in Kollyfornia, will close its pork plant there.

24) Almost 100 food-related processing plants were destroyed or damaged by “accidental fires,” diseases, or other general causes.

25) Ronald Stein asks if it is even ethical to drive a lithium-powered electric vehicle.

26) The Fed is trying to hide the inflation rate by stopping data in 2021.

27) The Chief Investment Strategist for Bank of America says we’re already in a recession.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

28) Amazon’s “WICKR ME” encrypted chat app is flooded with kiddie porn.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

29) India and China have surged their coal production by 700 million tons per year, more than all U.S. coal output.

30) File under “While You Were Sleeping,” Germany has increased its imports from Russia by 60% during the Uke war.

31) Despite the largest shipments of ammunition and weapons since World War II, Ukes are out of ammo. Yeah, these guys are efficient fighters all right.

32) The epitome of stupid, the Chicoms “may turn to forced pregnancy” to tackle the declining birth rate . . . which the gubment caused.

33) Here it comes. The Rutabaga is starting to throw Zelensky under the bus.

34) It was only a matter of time: a Russian version of McDonald’s has appeared under the name “Tasty and That’s It.”

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

35) Shanghai is about to be hit with another mass wave of the China Virus. This shan’t be good for Chicom business.

36) Doctors are suing the Food and Drug Administration over ivermectin seeking a permanent injunction that would prohibit the Administration from unlawful interference.

37) An Arkansas medical board took no action against a doctor who treated inmates with Ivermectin for the China Virus and had a “case fatality rate of zero percent.”

Arkansas Medical Board takes no action against doctor who treated inmates with ivermectin for covid and "had case fatality rate of zero percent." https://t.co/cZgfrUMdPX — AssocAmerPhys&Surg (@AAPSonline) June 10, 2022

38) Sigh. We warned ya and warned ya. Now in the Journal of the American Medical Association, there are neurodevelopmental problems with kids from mothers who took the vax.

39) Finally, a Google engineer says the firm’s AI is sentient: the suspended employee claims a computer program acts like a “7 or 8-year-old” and the computer reportedly said shutting it off would be “exactly like death for me.”

-This is, of course, speculation. We won’t know if it truly is sentient unless it can define a woman.

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS

Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE