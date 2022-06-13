UncoverDC’s Tracy Beanz and Mike Opelka bounce around today on this Monday edition of Dark to Light, focusing on the 6 months to less than 5-year-old vaccine study done by Pfizer and its consequences, SADS, and Mike talking about a regimen sent to him by a friend to detox from the shots.

Then, we dip into the January 6th hearings, and some Biden clips, and we end with a reassessment of a certain sitting senator from Delaware.

All of this is in a jam-packed, longer, Monday show!

Don’t forget to sub to our Locals page for more!

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!