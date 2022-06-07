The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

1) In a warning shot that the Demented Pervert may have slipped the grip of his handlers, the Rutabaga is considering a retroactive cancellation of all federal oil and gas leases with current gas prices at over $5 a gallon nationally and nealing $10 in Kollyfornia.

NOTE: As reported here, the White House is in turmoil, and Chief of Staff (and once thought to be Biteme’s Brain) Ron Klain, is rumored to be on the chopping block. If so, the battle for the Rutabaga’s swiss-cheese mind appears to be temporarily swinging toward the green weenies. This will add at least five more House seats to the GOP total and perhaps now put Colorado’s Senate seat in play.

2) The Rutagaba, seeing his standing as now worse than Trump’s, wants to “get out more” as “frustrations are mounting and the window for a political revival is closing.”

-Hang in there, Pervert. We want you on that wall, we need you on that wall.

3) The January 6 Patriot Day committee has floundered for more than a year, taking 1,000 depositions and subpoenaing more than 140,000 documents and has no “smoking gun.”

BREAKING: The House Select Committee to Investigate January Sixth has failed to obtain a "smoking gun" proving top-down organization of the Capitol riot, Hill sources say, despite taking more than 1,000 depositions and subpoenaing more than 140,000 documents — Paul Sperry (@PaulSperry30) June 6, 2022

4) Nearly as many young DemoKKKrat men as Republican think men should be “represented and valued more in society,” (60% to 65%) and 46% of young DemoKKKrat men say feminism has “done more harm than good.”

5) A Kollyfornia appeals court has slapped down radical New Mogadishu (i.e., Los Angeles) District Attorney George (“No one spits like”) Gascon for making his own law.

6) Incoming! In what liberals are calling the June of Doom, the USSC has added an extra day of opinions, Wednesday, June 8, to issue the large docket of 33 decisions still pending before the mid-July term ends. Among these are the Dobbs abortion decision that has been leaked, a pending pro-gun decision, an environmental decision, and many more.

7) In a new Wall Street Journal poll, a whopping 83% say the economy is not good.

8) Tennessee Congressional Candidate Robbie Starbuck has won a lawsuit to be restored to the ballot for the August primary.

9) This WSJ writer rented an electric car for a four-day road trip and spent more time charging it than sleeping.

10) In a shocking clinical trial, this colorectal cancer drug cured the disease in every patient.

11) Our own Wendi Mahoney reports that the CISA Advisory Report (Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency) admits voting machine vulnerabilities but denies any exploitation.

12) Another Arkanicide: a Bill Clinton advisor who admitted Jeffrey (He didn’t kill himself) Epstein into the White House seven times was found hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast at a ranch 30 miles from his home. But he didn’t kill himself either.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

13) The natural gas market has exploded causing a run on tankers.

14) Abbott Nutrition has restarted its baby formula plant, saying the crisis-inducing shutdown was likely needless.

-Ya don’t say?

15) Build Back Beijing, the Rutabaga has waived solar panel tariffs for the ChiComs.

16) Latest “destroy the village in order to save it” mentality: in case of invasion, destroy Taiwan’s semiconductor industry.

17) Biteme claims his administration has achieved the most “robust recovery in modern history” not understanding that doubling gas prices does not mean gas production doubled.

-But if you’re a Demented Pervert with the mind of a swiss-cheese Rutabaga, of course, you think that.

18) Oh, now wait: the Twitsters want to be bought out, as the board says it will force through his $44 billion takeover.

-This is sounding more and more like “Please don’t throw me into that briar patch.”

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

19) “Top Gun: Maverick” continues to fly with a $549 million worldwide gross. More dinosaurs as “Jurassic World Dominion” nets $56 million in foreign debut. (FYI: “2000 Mules” is at $1.3 million)

20) On his way back? Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene hired conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopolous—who once commissioned me to write the Reagan biography—to be an intern.

-Well, face it: Milo can draw a crowd larger than the entire GOP caucus put together.

21) Speaking of popularity—or lack thereof, it appears Megxit and the Ginger Duke departed the Jubilee for the Royal Family early and were not missed. One writer claims they are “bigger pariahs than Prince Andrew,” which takes some doing. After all, Megxit and the Ginger Duke only were predators to each other.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

22) South Africa, which has destroyed its electric capacity in the name of global warming, is experiencing blackouts.

-Wait, is that racist?

23) The EU will exempt private and corporate jets from the green aviation fuel tax.

Of course, they will.

EU to exempt private and corporate jets from green aviation fuel tax. We are not all in this together. https://t.co/1LI6w88rMs — James Melville (@JamesMelville) June 6, 2022

24) Secretary of State Winken, Blinken, and Nod claims the Russkies are stealing Ukraine grain to sell around the world to blackmail the West into lifting sanctions.

-Wait, these are the same accounts who say the Russkies aren’t controlling anything in Ukraine?

25) The World Economic Forum wants to “treat” us with “psychedelic drugs.” Is Canada the testing ground? All my Woodstock buddies actually think this is a fine idea and wondered why we ever stopped.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

26) Our own Michelle Edwards reports that the Dutch Airline Pilots Association has blocked any China Virus vax for new pilots.

27) Finally, in continued fallout from the Captain Jack Sparrow/Amber (“Don’t poop the bed”) Heard trial, look at the outrageously bad reporting from the UK Daily Mail which says “Johnny Depp ran up a 50-pound sterling bill in a curry house with “singer” Jeff Beck. I mean, this is just unprofessional and unconscionable. Anyone who ever heard Jeff Beck on “Black Cat Moan” knows he is no singer.

-But he is the greatest guitarist in history.

