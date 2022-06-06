The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow



This is, of course, the anniversary of the D-Day invasion, where in 1944 young men from America, England, Canada, France, and Poland began to re-take Europe from Adolf Hitler with the greatest amphibious invasion in human history. An aide later found a note in General Dwight D. Eisenhower’s pocket that he had prepared if the invasion had failed. He took sole responsibility.

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) After a short 2-point downward tick following the Uvalde shooting and the DemoKKKrats national anti-gun rant, Republicans have moved back to an eight point lead in both the latest Rasmussen and Big Data/People’s Pundit generic polls. In other words, the DemoKKKrats shot their wad with nothing to show for it.

2) In a sign the hoax Patriot Day January 6 Committee is out of ideas, energy, and momentum, there has been a split behind what actions they can now take including some who (heh, heh, heh) want to abolish the Electoral College and others resisting big changes. Note: none of them are seriously talking about “getting Drumpf.”

3) The Rutabaga, listening to the Warlock and Stacy (M1) Abrama, the Human Planet, in Georgia, is bent on canceling student loans, not realizing it is a “complete disaster” for DemoKKKrats in the midterms because it alienates tossup districts.

-Oh, psst: the IRS considers forgiven debt to be income and taxes it. If Snowflake “A” has $100,000 of debt forgiven, Snowflake “A” would owe $33k in taxes that year. Wait till they figger that one out!

4) Republicans are up huge in midterm enthusiasm says an Ipsos poll.

5) Jim Jordan (R-OH) says “part of me says this [inflation] is intentional” by Biteme.

-Only part, Jim?

6) Paul Begala, Clinton advisor, said “Somehow, in my lifetime, the DemoKKKrats have gone from being the party of the factory floor to being the party of the faculty lounge.”

7) Team Rittenhouse may just be getting started on the defamation suits. Will Fascistbook (Meta/beta) be next?

8) Apparently the DOJ is hearing footsteps and has squelched charging two Trump allies, dealing a blow to the January 6 (Patriot Day) panel.

9) New York Republican Chris Jacobs has withdrawn his reelection bid for going soft on guns. Good. Folding on guns is the one issue that could destroy the GOP’s chance for a rout this year.

10) A Michigan sheriff, Dar Leaf, has sued Michigan’s Attorney General and Secretary of State for interfering, obstructing, and covering up crimes in election fraud investigations.

11) Peaceful and idyllic Philadelphia was the scene of a shootout between gunmen and officers that resulted in three killed and eleven wounded.

12) Judicial Watch has uncovered records of dozens of instances of illegal molecular research reported to the NIH (National Inhuman Health bureau).

-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya!

13) A “one-size-fits-all” protein pill for cancer treatment may be close.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

14) Payrolls remained almost a million employees short of the pre-pandemic (That would be TRUMP) peak, and far below the pre-pandemic trend line.

15) A serious article here by the Wall Street Journal: the housing boom has still failed to lift all homes above the previous cycle’s peak in the early 2000s, and in nearly 500 cities, a typical home value is still only 80% of where it was during that cycle.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

16) The EU took time to Tweet out that Europe’s future will be queer.

-Another reason they so fear the Russkies, who don’t tolerate this deviance.

17) Indonesia is having none of it.

18) Consider the Yahoo headline: “As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?” Wait, I didn’t think the Ukes were losing any troops. We were told the Russkies had lost 19,000 dead. Do you suppose they were lying to us?

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

19) The original Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook died at age 95. She became the face of Gerber Baby Food in 1928, the first of twelve faces to make the Gerber jars.

20) In the latest disgusting example of a dark comedy, two biological men won a women’s cycling event, then kissed on stage while a real woman who came in third hugged her real, genuine, biological child. Whom she had.

21) In its second weekend, “Top Gun: Maverick” rose to a take of over $291 million, becoming Tom Cruise’s best domestic performance ever.

22) And our weekly news from the Magic Groomer Kingdom as Disney Channel actor Stoney Westmoreland was jailed for two years after being convicted of enticing a minor into sex.

23) About that pending bankruptcy: Amber (“Don’t-poop-the-bed”) Heard stayed at a $22,000 a month Virginia mansion with a tennis court, theater, and spa during the defamation battle with Captain Jack Sparrow.

24) A Japanese adventurer, age 83, became the oldest person to solo the Pacific Ocean non-stop, completing the trip in a 19-foot yacht in 69 days. Way to go, Kenichi Horie.

25) Finally, a notorious vegan activist was tackled by diners as she stormed through a restaurant demanding they stop eating meat while playing sounds of pigs squealing.

-Rumor is she begged for the police when one of the diners was overheard to say, “Vegan is a fine meal.”

And that’s Today’s News

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS

Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE