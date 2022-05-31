The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The slimy evil Demented Pervert uninvited Border Patrol Agents who actually responded to the Uvalde shooting while local cops stood around from his speech there.

2) More of this: New Yorkers Pummeled a man on the otherwise clean and peaceful subway after he tried to sexually assault a girl on the train.

3) A U.S. Air Force base in Europe has come under criticism for planning a “Drag Queen Story Hour” for children of local military families.

-No. The Russkies and Chicoms aren’t afraid of us in the least.

4) In the calm and peaceful nation’s capital, the District of Corruption, 79 people have been murdered so far this year, and more than half of the murders remain unsolved.

5) And in the equally tranquil Benghazi-by-the-Lake (Chicago), a paltry 47 were shot (9 fatally) in Memorial Day weekend violence that involved nary an “assault rifle”—but plenty of gangs.

6) Having already seen one Yuma “mule” charged, True the Vote will present its findings of ballot harvesting in Yuma and Maricopa to County lawmakers at 3:00 pm today.

7) One of a few patriots in D.C., Cong. Thomas Massie of Kentucky proposed a bill to repeal the “gun-free school zones act of 1990”. . . you know, cuz those have worked so well.

8) Alex Jones lost a defamation suit in a rigged trial against the parents of Sandy Hook victims; then, his crypto account received a $5 million gift.

9) Once again, the Rutabaga slips up and says what he means: “Democracy is not perfect. It’s never been good.” Oh, Biteme, it will be plenty good when you are gone, you evil snudtucker.

10) As I argued after Brian Kemp was reelected, Georgia’s primary demonstrated the power of incumbency.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

11) The German inflation rate has hit 60%. This is extremely concerning. Last time this happened, a guy named Hitler took over.

12) Russia has boosted its oil exports to India and China.

13) First they came for the Pizzerias: pizza shops in Michigan are closing due to high food costs and employee shortages.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

14) The Mona Lisa, yes, the PAINTING, was attacked with custard pie by a bilgemonkey woman in a wheelchair screaming, “Think of the planets.”

-How did this wheel-bound bogstomper know what Mona was thinking about?

15) The Russian-controlled Kherson region in Ukraine started exporting grain again. To Russia.

16) For a trip down looney lane, look at this article from the Daily Mail which says the Russkies have lost “more than 30,000 troops.” As they take over the country. Um hum.

17) Canadian Premier Justa Turd-o has signed new legislation making it impossible to sell, transfer, or import handguns in Canada. And just like that, Canada became Nazi Germany.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

18) Homeless at the gates of the Magic Kingdom, as thousands are living in encampments, in their cars on the outskirts of Disney in Florida amid soaring rents and post-plandemic unemployment.

19) “Top Gun: Maverick” reinstated the Taiwanese flag on Maverick’s jacket after China tried to have it removed.

20) Interesting tidbit that “Top Gun: Maverick” was Tom Cruise’s first $100 million opening weekend ever.

NOTE: I saw the movie yesterday, and it is utterly awesome, leaving you with that totally satisfied feeling. Highly recommended.

21) Johnny Depp, fresh from his courtroom row with Amber Heard—which most legal analysts think he will win—showed up to play some songs on stage with merely the greatest guitarist ever, Jeff Beck.

22) Speaking of Amber (Don’t-poop-in-my-bed) Heard, facial experts refer to her and others as “celebrity chameleons’ for the way they constantly change their appearance.

23) Doctors confirm that male swimmer Lia Thomas (who competes as a woman) has an unfair advantage despite testosterone suppressants, such as a massively larger frame and stroke length.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

24) A new study from Johns Hopkins finds that the widespread and varied devastation from lockdowns far outweighed the benefits, which were non-existent.

25) Finally, a Japanese man transforms himself into a collie with a $15,000 special costume, but said he doesn’t tell friends cuz they would think it “weird.”

-Naawwww. I mean, who would think trying to pass yourself off as a canine would be weird? This is the age of transoids where men try to pass themselves off as women every day. This is just a matter of a little more hair.

