The show today is passionate and full of fever so we end it off a bit light. First, Frank and Tracy Beanz talk about the new information coming out of the horrific tragedy in Texas and move on to the culture wars.

We round it off with some Sussman/Durham talk and move on to Christopher Wray and what a waste of time government it is.

Finally, we close it off by talking about our old movie crushes and what is coming in the entertainment world. This one is for you, JTT.

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!