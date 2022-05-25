The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) A shooter, Salvador Ramos, killed 18 students and a teacher at a Texas elementary school.

2) In the biggest race of the day, sitting governor Brian Kemp badly beat Trump-endorsed former senator David Purdue. There are two things to keep in mind about this race. First, Kemp was one of the very best in the nation early in resisting lockdowns and opened Georgia before any other state (including Florida). Second, Perdue was not viewed as having “fought the steal” any more than Kemp did, so there was no advantage for him there.

Call: Brian Kemp has defeated David Perdue in the Georgia Gubernatorial Election. — Rich Baris "The People's Pundit" (@Peoples_Pundit) May 24, 2022

3) Football great Herschel Walker, backed by Trump, coasted to victory in the Georgia primary.

4) Big! For the first time in fifty years, a Bush will not hold an elective or appointed office in the U.S. government as Ken Paxton easily defeated George P. Bush.

🚨BREAKING: Ken Paxton WINS the Texas AG Republican Runoff officially ending the Bush dynasty. America First!🇺🇸 — Tim Swain (@SwainForSenate) May 25, 2022

5) Blake Masters, whom Trump has endorsed, has taken the lead in the Arizona senate race.

6) Former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders easily won her primary in Arkansas for the governor’s race.

7) Higher gas prices spell trouble for Green DemoKKKrats (because they are fighting to increase gas prices even higher).

8) In a new Gallup poll, 83% of Americans say the U.S. has gone off the rails and are dissatisfied with current conditions.

9) Biteme’s creep toward war escalates with more troop talk. While I don’t think even the Rutabaga’s handlers are this dumb, if he even gets Americans in at the squad level, it will so cement the DemoKKKrats as the war party (yes, I know, Republicans are cheering them on) that they may see an additional 5-10% of Biteme’s tiny remaining support go away.

10) In a shocker, SC congressional candidate Lynz Piper-Loomis arrived on the debate stage and endorsed her opponent, Katie Arrington over insider Nancy Mace—then walked off the stage!

Lynz Piper-Loomis just endorsed @karringtonsc during her opening statement and walked off stage to thunderous applause during the #SC01 debate. @NancyMace appeared shaken. pic.twitter.com/OamZjTT34M — Knight Takes Rook (@KTRagency) May 23, 2022

11) As a major recession nears, global banks are privately preparing for “dangerous levels” of civil unrest in the west.

-Yep. It’s gonna be that scene from “Gangs of New York” where the mobs were breaking into the elites’ houses…

12) Southern Baptist leaders say they will release a list of alleged sex abusers that have been kept secret for years.

13) Tracy Beanz and Adam Carter report on new information in Gen. Michael Flynn’s complaint that presages a lawsuit showing that the FBI lied to the FISA court (surprise) and that the “fine people at the FBI proceeded with an investigation into “Russian ties” that they knew didn’t exist

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

14) One of the growing reasons for a trucker shortage is that so many are testing positive for weed.

15) The housing bubble is getting ready to pop, with the largest unsold inventory of new houses spiking by the most ever.

16) Now you know inflation is getting bad! The University of Nebraska will end a tradition of releasing red balloons at football games due to the worldwide helium shortage.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

17) American refueling planes, in a first, have planned to take part in a drill with Israeli aircraft on an attack on Iran. This would mark the fourth foreign conflict the Rutabaga’s administration is trying to get the U.S. involved in.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

18) You know a movie is bad when leftists walk out on a Cannes screening but “Crimes of the Future” managed to do that.

19) Ever hear a 12-string electric bass? Wow.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

20) In a rebuke to the Pentagon, a Navy board found 3-0 in favor of a vax objector.

21) Finally, we are about to open an 830-million-year-old crystal that might contain life.

-Then again, it might contain Dinobernie or a dozen other U.S. senators who have been alive that long.

