IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) I feel like Randy Quaid (“Russell Case”) in “Independence Day” when he had warned about the alien invasion. “I’ve been sayin’ it and sayin’ it. Ain’t I been sayin’ it?” Now an anonymous DemoKKKrat strategist told The Hill:

“The American people don’t have confidence in [the Demented Pervert.] Everyone needs to come to terms with the reality that we’re going to get slaughtered in November. That’s a fact. His polling has gotten worse, not better.”

Be still my beating heart.

2) Trump leads Biteme by nine points in a North Carolina poll. This means that North Carolina is now in Ohio range when it comes to Trump.

3) Biteme again flubbed, implying we would go to war with the Chicoms to preserve Taiwan, then the White House later said he meant the policy of “strategic ambiguity” had not changed.

This is what happens when you have a Rutabaga in the Oval Office.

4) In the peaceful lakeside paradise of Benghazi-by-the-Lake (nee Chicago), it was a slow weekend, with only 28 shot, one fatality. Truly vacation season has arrived at Benghazi-by-the-Lake.

5) In Alabama, Mo Brooks is surging in the Senate race despite the fact that Trump rescinded his endorsement when Brooks sided with the January 6 Patriot Day committee’s witch hunt. That is because he is being backed by an anti-amnesty group, i.e., Alabamians do not want illegals.

6) Just who are the “extremists?” DemoKKKrats refuse to put any limits on abortion. That’s cuz, you know, they are the party of baby killers and anti-life.

7) Michigan County election supervisor Kathy Funk has been charged with ballot tampering in Flint Township for purposely breaking a seal on a ballot container preventing the votes (presumably pro-Trump) inside from being counted.

BOMBSHELL REPORT: [Zero Coverage] – Michigan County elections supervisor Kathy Funk charged with BALLOT TAMPERING, Funk was Flint Township's clerk when authorities allege she purposely BROKE A SEAL ON A BALLOT CONTAINER preventing votes inside the container from being counted… — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) May 23, 2022

8) The Rutabaga has praised high gas prices as part of an “incredible transition.” This toadstool is gonna see an incredible transition starting in 2022 through 2024.

9) Stacy M1 Abrams, the Human Planet, can’t admit she’s wrong (as are all libs): Georgia’s massive early voting turnout doesn’t mean there isn’t voter suppression. What a gumball machine.

10) State Farm Insurance enters the transoid wars by distributing homosexual/transoid books to kindergartners.

11) The first human patient is injected with a “revolutionary” cancer-killing virus that shows great success in shrinking colon, lung, breast, ovarian, and pancreatic tumors.

12) A suspected drunk driver ran over a sheriff’s deputy as Texas’ “Go Topless Jeep Weekend” turned into a melee with more than 100 arrests.

-This wouldn’t be a case of “___ and run,” would it?

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

13) The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HBSC) has suspended a banker over “nut job” climate comments. All he was doing was repeating the nut job comments of almost all environmental whackos.

14) Americans have lost $20 trillion in net worth since the start of 2022. And Biteme’s just getting started.

15) The average age of cars and trucks in operation reaches a record 12.2 years.

16) Is the economy slowing? U.S. closed house sales are down nearly 10% with higher mortgages.

17) Fascistbook/Metabeta owner Mark Zuckerberg has been hit with a lawsuit from the D.C. Attorney General for misleading privacy practices.

-Slowly all these billionaire dwizzwhistlers are gonna figure out big gubment ain’t their friend.

BREAKING: Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg has been slapped with a lawsuit by the DC Attorney General for misleading privacy practices. — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 23, 2022

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

18) Russia has halted electricity delivery to Lithuania.

-Gee, for a country losing a war, the Russkies seem to be able to do without income from a lot of countries.

19) Ukrainian President and world hero Volodymyr Zelensky requested $5 billion a month from the global community at a World Economic Forum speech.

-Russia has cleverly figured out a way to bankrupt every western country.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

20) In the trial that never ends, Amber Heard only kept her role in Aquaman 2 because star Jason Momoa was adamant she remain.

-This I don’t understand? I mean, we’re talking a Meryl Streep/Dame Judy Dench level performer here, right?

21) Disneyland the Groomer Kingdom continues its war on middle America with a staggering price tab for a family of four of $8,480 for five days. Skinflint Mickey eliminated the free shuttle from the airport and free parking at its resorts with a four-day park hopper pass now coming in a $559 per person.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

22) Not exactly the China Virus, but the CDC has sounded the alarm for homosexual men over monkeypox.

-“Well, Mr. Gates, that rollout didn’t go as planned.”

23) An expert called the CDC advisory panel a “kangaroo court,” saying approval of China Virus boosters for kids is a “slap in the face of science” as clot-shot Pfizer argues for vaxxing kids as young as six months.

24) Finally, celebration in Russia as Starburqa has pulled out, ending its affliction of ordinary babushkas with burnt overpriced coffee.

