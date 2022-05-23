Frank joins Tracy Beanz for a surprise Monday edition of the show where Sussmann, Spygate, Monkeypox, and really stupid people dominate the airwaves.

Today, we get into some of the oddity behind the Monkeypox craze sweeping the world and we delve into a bit of Durham and the Special Counsel. Then, a weird SpyGate connection with the Johnny Depp case?

All of this and the laughs you have come to love from Frank and Beanz on today’s Monday show!

Tracy Beanz
Editor-in-Chief, Tracy Beanz, is an investigative journalist. Focused on bringing integrity and ethics back to journalism, she is known for her factual research into the details few others pursue. Tracy hosts the popular podcast, Dark to Light. She is also a social media phenom who amassed nearly 600,000 Twitter followers with her video reports receiving millions of views before being banned by "Big Tech."