Frank joins Tracy Beanz for a surprise Monday edition of the show where Sussmann, Spygate, Monkeypox, and really stupid people dominate the airwaves.

Today, we get into some of the oddity behind the Monkeypox craze sweeping the world and we delve into a bit of Durham and the Special Counsel. Then, a weird SpyGate connection with the Johnny Depp case?

All of this and the laughs you have come to love from Frank and Beanz on today’s Monday show!

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!