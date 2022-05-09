The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The IRS will avoid an audit that would have shown that the Rutabaga made money off Hunter’s deals.

-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya!

2) Dinesh D’Souza’s documentary “2000 Mules” has provided compelling evidence that the 2020 election was stolen by showing that cell phone data could track thousands of mules dropping off hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots.

-Yes, definitely illegal because almost all states ban this type of ballot harvesting and someone is prohibited from dropping off the ballot of another without power of attorney.

3) The Great Reversal as Americans have started moving out of major cities and opting for southeastern states for political freedom.

4) In Politically Correctness run amok, in Florida where Tequesta Indian remains were found, the Seminoles were brought in as consultants to rebury the bones.

-One small problem: the Seminoles weren’t there for another 1400 years and when they arrived, they exterminated the Tequesta.

5) In the protofascist state of Kollyfornia, a surfer enjoying empty waves was arrested because of the China Virus continued lockdowns there.

6) A Catholic paper asks “Are we about to see the return of pro-life DemoKKKrats??

-No. They are like flying aardvarks. Don’t exist. The last few were purged with Obamacare back in 2010.

7) THIS is how you fight back: TrueTheVote is releasing the addresses of ALL ballot trafficking stash houses.

8) President Trump ripped Pennsylvania senate candidate David McCormick as “totally controlled” by the globalists in his speech supporting Dr. Oz.

9) In the sloth-like Durham investigation, a judge has limited information about Cankles’s “joint venture” in Sussmann’s trial, ensuring the real power behind the scenes never gets investigated.

10) Florida textbook publishers have surrendered to Governor Ron DeSantis and scrubbed the woke content from their books.

-WINNING.

11) And in another big Florida win, a federal judge has rebuked the Biteme administration over its “catch and release” immigration policy by denying a dismissal.

12) Naomi Wolf in a brilliant essay reminds us, “for there to be healing, there must be justice.”

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

13) Consumer debt soared by $52 billion in March.

14) Wages rose, but that was irrelevant as inflation crushed the purchasing power of those wages.

15) Mortgage rates hit 5.64%.

16) Biteme suffers his own “Bread Line” crisis by causing a shortage of American baby formula.

-Hang in there, Rutabaga. We need ya there for two more years, destroying America so no one will ever vote DemoKKKrat again.

17) This won’t end well. Automakers have given the Chicom gubment access to the location data of electric cars.

-Just one more reason not to drive an EV.

Automakers give the Chinese government access to location data of electric cars https://t.co/iS8LaaiNTv via @Verge — Mysteriously Unname (@DavidELittle3) May 8, 2022

18) Mortgage rates have risen 87% under Biteme.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

19) An article by Alan Macleod back on April 29th that escaped my attention asks “Why is TikTok Employing So Many National Security Agents?? Why indeed.

-Oh wait: maybe because in 2021 the Rutabaga dropped President Trump’s requirement that TikTok (a Chicom company) be sold to an American?

20) Now PayPal comes for the leftist anti-war voices.

21) The Chicoms are trying to intimidate Japan to stay out of pact extensions with the U.S./NATO.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

22) Any time James Carville talks, it’s entertainment: Carvill says conservative justices could end Roe v. Wade because DemoKKKrats are too busy fighting over woke issues like “veganism and pronouns.”

-Ah, Jimmy, ya might want to take a look at the MALE swimmer your party keeps passing off as a “woman.” I’d start there.

23) Can you say “former FBI guys?” The security company that allowed a man with a bayonet to charge Dave Chappelle on stage was also providing so-called security for the Astroworld Festival where 10 people died and in 2017 for the Las Vegas festival where 59 people were killed.

24) “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” racked up $265 million in its domestic release.

I won’t tell you how much my 2010 film “Rockin’ the Wall” made, but not quite that much.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

25) Unruly air passenger incidents decline significantly after the maskie mandate was lifted.

26) Biteme trying more China Virus fearmongering, predicting 100 million infections by fall.

Bite me, Biteme. You globalist plugduggers had your shot, literally and figuratively.

27) A vax study of 23 million showed the risk of “heart problems” with either Moderna or Pfizer.

28) Our own Michelle Edwards shows that a Pfizer study found lipid nanoparticles in the liver, adrenal glands, and ovaries. But . . . “trust the science,” especially when it’s concealed.

29) And also from Edwards, a new Tennessee law says that natural immunity against the China Virus must be recognized.

30) And finally, more human remains have turned up in Lake Mead. They do not appear to be those of Johnny Depp, although he has not been seen in the last 24 hours.

They could be those of the producer of the Disney series “Moonknight.” No one has seen him either. Or, apparently, the show.

And that’s Today’s News

