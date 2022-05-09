It is a SUPER deep dive into the Sussmann case today, where we talk about the most recent filings and what it all means. Then, we move on to an absolutely chilling interview with a parent who just moved to a new school district, and what is really going on in Ukraine?

If you want a really in-depth analysis of Durham’s case, today is your day. Don’t miss it!

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:
Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Tracy Beanz
Editor-in-Chief, Tracy Beanz, is an investigative journalist. Focused on bringing integrity and ethics back to journalism, she is known for her factual research into the details few others pursue. Tracy hosts the popular podcast, Dark to Light. She is also a social media phenom who amassed nearly 600,000 Twitter followers with her video reports receiving millions of views before being banned by "Big Tech."