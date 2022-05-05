The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Trump-endorsed candidates in Ohio and Indiana primaries went 22-0.

2) The biggest winner was in the Senate race, where J.D. Vance, a populist, Trump-hater-turned-Maga who got Trump’s endorsement, racked up massive margins in working-class Youngstown and other industrial areas.

3) One of these was a black veteran Jennifer-Ruth Green, who won Indiana’s 1st district when an anti-Trump candidate lost the race in 2016.

-Will she be allowed in the Congressional Black Caucasians?

4) GOP turnout in Ohio primaries was up 13% over 2018 primaries.

OHIO PRIMARIES TURNOUT Republicans: 1,069,000 (68%)

Democrats: 510,000(32.5%) Republicans turnout INCREASED by 13% since 2018 Midterms — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 4, 2022

5) Big Ruh Roh for DemoKKKrats: The latest Marist poll showed that Republicans had taken the lead, 52-39%, among Hispanics while black support rose sevenfold since last September, to 20%.

-These numbers are not only unsustainable for DemoKKKrats, they are lethal.

6) No, the Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs won’t hand the midterms to the DemoKKKrats.

-Richard Baris, America’s pollster, also confirms that historically the most likely to vote are the strong-pro-abort voters, meaning nothing will “motivate them more” to get out. They already come out.

7) And another analysis says the same thing.

8) Reminder from Wendi Strauch-Mahoney’s March article: a list of all the notable state legislation regarding voter integrity.

9) Following Oklahoma, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem vows immediate action if the Supreme Court leak is true.

10) This is the kind of headline I love from The Hill “DemoKKKrats SEETHE as GOP appears poised for victory on abortion.”

I just love it when DemoKKKrats “seethe.”

11) Or this one: “Dems worry as fundraising fails to surge after SCOTUS leak.”

12) Another great headline: “Leftists suddenly realized what a woman is again!” Pro-abort zealots mocked for a transgender crusade that harmed biological women.

-Unless you’re Jumpin’ Jackson Brown, who still doesn’t know what a woman is.

13) Some 260 sailors were removed from the aircraft carrier USS George Washington after seven suicides amidst a spate of “poor living conditions on board.” Departure from the shipyard was delayed another year.

-But the Navy has time to worry about “white racism.”

14) Soros, plus Clinton and Zero’s staffers as well as Euro gubments are behind the anti-Musk campaign to force big corporations to boycott Twit after Musk asked “who funds these organizations.’

-Oh, Muskie, my pal, you are not allowed to ask that.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

15) No one appears able to lift Lyft, the taxis service, which has now lost $7.1 billion in five years, and which showed another loss of $197 million in the first quarter.

16) Uber ain’t doing so well either losing $5.9 billion in four companies that went public via IPOs or other (Didi, Zomato, Aurora Innovation, and Grab).

17) Pfizer (Clot-shot) has surpassed first-quarter earnings predictions.

-When ya got immunity and federal mandates, it’s kinda easy to make money.

18) Payrolls only increased by 247,000 in April, a big decline from March and 150,000 below the infamous “expectations.”

*U.S. PRIVATE PAYROLLS INCREASE BY 247,000 IN APRIL *BIG DECLINE FROM MARCH, ALMOST 150,000 LESS THAN EXPECTED — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) May 4, 2022

19) Global supply chain woes worsen as ports are facing long delays.

20) The Rutabaga has claimed that the Uke war is good for American jobs.

-Well, maybe if you work for the merchants of death.

21) The U.S. trade deficit hit a record $109 billion in March.

-Thanks Rutabaga!

22) The Fed announced it is increasing the fund’s rate by 50 basis points, with nine more hikes coming. Hello, recession!

IN INTERGALACTIC NEWS

23) Scientists now have said that alien civilizations grew so large they “burn out,” missing the chance to set out for new worlds.

-So, . . . they ain’t that smart?

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

24) In the international penis-comparing contest, both Biteme and Pootie-poot show off new “Doomsday Planes” that can keep flying in a nuke war.

-Of course, when they land, they’ll be useful as giant glowsticks.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

25) As NBC called Elon Musk a danger, its news director was busted trying to engage in kiddie sex. Wait, is he a member of the George Lincoln Rockwell Project?

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

26) A victory in a Kansas case involving vaxxing a minor child.

27) The Deep State was working against President Trump during the China Virus epidemic.

28) Pfizer docs show that its vax only has 12% efficacy with children, not to mention blood disorders and over 1,200 fatalities.

The latest batch of Pfizer documents has dropped.

Look at the Data & Now you will Know why [they] tried to hide it from us. Unbelievable, Fatal 1223 🤬 Blood Disorders,🤬etc, #TheBigMig pic.twitter.com/i5r0WlLOUf — George Balloutine™ (@GBalloutine) May 3, 2022

29) The China Virus vax can trigger acute hepatitis. Oh?

30) Finally, German scientists (natch!) Said switching from red meat to a fungus could halve deforestation by 2050.

-I seriously doubt that. The increase in the need for toilet paper alone would eat up most forests. Meanwhile, I’ll take mine medium-well. Ya’ll come back now, y’hear?

And that’s Today’s News

