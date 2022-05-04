We analyze what happened at SCOTUS today, with a focus on both culture and strategy. We talk about new developments in the Durham probe. We hit a little Bill Maher, and we also talk about Election Integrity. It is quite the show, make sure to check the notes for the links, as discussed.

