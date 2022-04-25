Ok, so it is Monday and UncoverDC’s Tracy Beanz and Mike Opelka take a bit at the beginning of the show to do some entertainment news and Beanz REALLY steps out of her comfort zone.

We listen to some tunes and then it’s back to business with Durham, Musk, the Florida Disney Bill, and so much more!

We’ll see you Wednesday!!!!

Click on Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!