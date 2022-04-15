The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The Rutabaga continues to tank in every single demographic except white college-educated women. His latest collapse comes with young voters, where he has seen a 19-point drop in support.

2) And more slime from the Biteme administration as new emails show Hunter Biteme paid the Rutabaga’s bills and informed him about “future earnings potential” for Biteme’s name leverage.

3) More dementia from the Rutabaga: as he finishes a speech, he turns to shake hands with a ghost.

4) Biteme also repeated a lie that he was a professor at the University of Pennsylvania. (“I’m a professor.”)

-Well, maybe at Satan U.

4) DemoKKKrat donor and Congressman Ted (the Lieuser) Lieu’s good friend, Ed Buck, was sentenced to 30 years for overdose deaths in his home of perversion where he preyed on young black men.

-But you know, the DemoKKKrats love minorities.

5) The Republican National Commission did what it should have done years ago, withdrawing from the rigged and stacked presidential debates.

6) Nebraska failed to join the ranks of the reasonable when it could not pass a constitutional carry bill.

7) According to Yahoo News, Trump will endorse J.D. Vance in the Ohio Senate race.

8) The nation’s best governor, Florida’s Ron DeSantis, has signed a law banning abortion after 15 weeks.

9) Kentucky lawmakers overrode the governor’s veto of a tough new abortion law.

10) Crews have been working feverishly in Buffalo to try to keep the decommissioned warship U.S.S. The Sullivans from sinking.

-Wait, was it hit by a Ukrainian missile?

11) RINO Ohio Supreme Court judge Maureen O’Connor has, for the fourth time by the same 4-3 margin rejected the new redistricting map as unfairly favoring Republicans . . . in a state that went for Trump by over 8% in 2020.

12) A judge shot down Stacy (M1) Abrams’ bid to seek unlimited contributions because she hasn’t yet been nominated.

13) DemoKKKrats, facing a wipeout of “biblical proportions,” issued a warning to the White House that Putin isn’t on the ballot and to “wake up and smell the coffee.”

-Problem is, a Rutabaga can’t wake up.

14) The Rutabaga isn’t the only one who can blame his failures on dementia: billionaire Robert Brockman has been accused of a record-breaking $2 billion tax evasion case and his lawyers say he can’t stand trial because he has dementia worsened by the China Virus.

15) In a breakthrough for Multiple Sclerosis patients, a new treatment has reversed the condition with a transplant of immune cells.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

16) Twitter shares fell after a Saudi investor rejected Elon Musk’s offer to buy the company.

17) While Twit’s board does not have to accept Musk’s offer, it must explain how it has a reasonable plan to make the company worth more than the offer. (They can’t).

18) And predictably, after years of giving him government money, the Biteme regime has launched an investigation of Musk because, you know, he’s a threat to democracy by demanding actual free speech.

19) Durable goods inflation is now up 17.4% per year.

20) Over 50% of America’s independent restaurants and bars face closure in the next six months without a fed bailout.

21) As I have repeatedly said, the DemoKKKrats can run from inflation but they can’t hide: a new poll shows rising food prices will drive a majority of Republican women to vote in November.

22) JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has warned of “powerful forces” threatening the U.S. economy.

-Yep. The Rutabaga and DemoKKKrats are # 1-100.

23) A sun-powered Mercedes has driven over 621 miles on a single charge.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

24) A butt-hurt “space archeologist” got in a Twitter spat with “Star Trek” star William Shatner over the term butt hurt and whether it had homosexual overtones.

25) More sad rapper news as Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot by his brother.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

26) A long-term study in The Lancet showed vaxxes did not prevent death.

-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya!

27) And finally, the WW II-era Russian warship that sank while being towed to port may have been carrying a piece of the cross of Jesus said a spokesman from the Russian Orthodox Church.

-For further information, the photos used showed a 2019 Tanzanian ship fire, not the Moskva, ablaze

-This reminds us that this Sunday we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus the Christ over 2000 years ago, an event that changed human history, affected the very calendars we use, and established the most influential religion on the planet.

He is risen!

And that’s Today’s News

Larry Schweikart

Larry Schweikart’s New Book, Dragonslayers, can be found on Amazon. You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE