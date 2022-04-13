The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Amy Finkenauer has been removed from the Iowa ballot for U.S. Senate for failing to meet the state’s requirements for signatures. This has long been a DemoKKKrat tactic against Republicans, and the bar is incredibly low: 100 signatures from 19 counties.

2) A case filing says there were at least 20 federal “assets” embedded at the Capitol on Patriot Day (January 6) trying to incite a rebellion.

3) More DemoKKKrat corruption: The New York Lt. Governor was arrested on campaign finance fraud charges.

-Wanna bet you could arrest all of them?

4) Gee, notice that the New Kabul (New York City) subway shooter/bomber story died quickly? That’s because the person of interest is black.

5) Said shooter yelled “kill the whiteys” and praised 9/11.

6) Speaking of crime, in a suburb of New Mogadishu (Los Angeles), USPS has banned deliveries to wealthy Santa Monica because of multiple attacks on mail carriers. Woke New Mogadishu DA George (“No One Spits Like”) Gascon is facing heat over spiraling crime.

7) And more New Mogadishu Kollyfornia crime: the Beverly Hills Bandits, a dozen gangs, have targeted the city’s rich and famous with 221 follow-home robberies in four months.

-Why don’t you ask George (“No One Spits Like”) Gascon what he intends to do about it? Oh yeah. Nothing.

8) Just one week after the film “Rigged” exposed the role of Mark Zuckerberg to influence the 2020 election with money, the nonprofit he facilitated to engage in the fraud has announced it will not distribute donations for this year’s midterm elections.

9) And almost as quickly the same Center for Tech and Civic Life with ties to Zuckerberg announced it was going to “help local election departments improve operations.” That’s coder’s code for “influence elections.”

10) In the latest of high-profile DemoKKKrats warning of a red tsunami, so-called comedian Bill Maher told Joe Rogan that DemoKKKrats are going to “get their ass kicked” in November.

11) While the DemoKKKrats’ media mouthpiece in D.C., The Hill, warned that the new inflation numbers “ring alarms” for the Senate DemoKKKrat majority.

12) A new treatment therapy for a virus has shown promise for easing decline caused by Multiple Sclerosis.

13) The only subgroup who have actually moved toward Biteme are college-educated women.



Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com

14) Meanwhile, Yertle is very concerned that too many MAGA candidates will win, warning the GOP not to take the midterms for granted by nominating “unacceptable” candidates.

The only unacceptable candidates in DC Yertle are you, Minion Romeny, Tom Collins, and MurCowSki.

15) Maybe Yertle was looking at this? Polls out of North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania hint at an upward trajectory for America First candidates.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

16) Even one of the Rutabaga’s own top economic advisors admitted that it was “not accurate” that Biteme is blaming everyone but himself for inflation.

-That’s cuz he is almost entirely to blame.

17) UK household income has plunged, “obliterated” by inflation as living standards decline.

-This is revolution stuff, folks.

18) The family bakery that won a massive suit against Oberlin College faces ruin because it continues to be boycotted by woke students as the school refuses to pay.

-These evil college administrators need to be in jail, and the college’s assets put on lien with immediate payments going to the bakers.

19) America’s best reporter, Julie Kelly, found that the FBI has refused to release hundreds of thousands of pages related to Patriot Day defendants.

20) Americans have turned their back on Disney after the Great Perversion Embrace. Now 7 out of 10 say they will seek other entertainment alternatives.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

21) Another unintended consequence of the sanctions: China’s oil champion prepares to withdraw from western markets over concerns it will be sanctioned next.

22) The Belarusian President has blamed the UK for the Bucha Massacre, calling it a “British Special Operation.”

23) Germany trying to nose into the Uke war, but as told, the Germans were “not wanted” in Kiev.

-Just spitballin’ here, but do you think it’s because the Ukes remember the LAST time the Germans sauntered in? You know, with Stukas and panzers?

24) Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter claims the battle of Donbas is over, and it’s just a matter of mopping up now.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

25) Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor with a short but memorable role in “Beverly Hills Cop II” and was known as the voice of Iago, the parrot, in “Aladdin,” is dead at 67.

26) Good news story of the day: so-called reporter Chris Wallace, who left Faux News because it wasn’t left-wing enough, is “having daily breakdowns’ over the failure of CNN+, the unpopular and useless for-profit spinoff of the Communist News Network.

27) This seems like entertainment news: an American Airlines passenger who was duct-taped to her seat after she tried to open a plane door and headbutted a flight attendant was hit with the largest fine ever from the FAA, $82,000.

28) Finally, file under yes they really did that: Just hours after the New Kabul subway shooting, Mayor Eric The Red Adams’ office released a video of a subway train with the caption “greatest city in the world.”

-Of course, behind Beirut, Mogadishu, and Kiev. But at least New York City passed one-time garden spot Belfast!

And that’s Today’s News

